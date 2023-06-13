Ask a Stoner: Where's the Good Middle-Tier Weed?

Dear Stoner: What's a budgeted stoner to do in today's market? I need some good, dependable mid-tier flower and rosin. The expensive weed is good — it's just too expensive.
Kourtney
Dear Kourtney: Amen, sister. No hate on growers who can command high prices, but exclusively smoking the 710s and Green Dots of the world gets pricey for a regular user. Go shopping where the flower is unlabeled, though, and you'll find flower from similarly talented growers for $15 or $20 less per eighth. Go a step further and buy popcorn buds from those same growers, and you'll save even more money.
Stick to the heady shops, sniff out their best deals, and give live resin or bubble hash another try if you haven't already. They're not as cool as rosin, but they still taste great and get the job done.
