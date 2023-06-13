Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Where's the Good Middle-Tier Weed?

June 13, 2023 6:32AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: What's a budgeted stoner to do in today's market? I need some good, dependable mid-tier flower and rosin. The expensive weed is good — it's just too expensive.
Kourtney

Dear Kourtney: Amen, sister. No hate on growers who can command high prices, but exclusively smoking the 710s and Green Dots of the world gets pricey for a regular user. Go shopping where the flower is unlabeled, though, and you'll find flower from similarly talented growers for $15 or $20 less per eighth. Go a step further and buy popcorn buds from those same growers, and you'll save even more money.
click to enlarge A jar of weed inside of a Denver dispensary
Go shopping where the flower is unlabeled, and you'll probably pay less.
Scott Lentz
There's a short list of stores that are able to procure and sell flower from Colorado's top growers at better rates than the rest. For medical patients, that place is Standing Akimbo. For recreational shoppers in Denver, it's stores like A Cut Above, Little Brown House, Mana Supply Co. and Reefer Madness.

Stick to the heady shops, sniff out their best deals, and give live resin or bubble hash another try if you haven't already. They're not as cool as rosin, but they still taste great and get the job done.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation