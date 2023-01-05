Ask a Stoner: Every Good Cannabis Brand Eventually Falls Off

Dear Stoner: Most of my favorite growers and dispensaries lose their fastball after a couple of years, and a few of them straight up suck. Why is it so hard for cannabis companies to stay on top for long?
Sad Fan
Dear Sad Fan: When the brains behind popular flower and hash brands leave for greener pastures, customers are often the last to find out. Your favorite cannabis brands live in a constantly changing world of plant genetics and production technology. As that world evolves, the majority of founders and owners of these brands often become more diluted and removed from cannabis culture and trends. And while that's not always the case, growers and dispensaries are dealing with other challenges, too.
Legal pot is a quickly growing industry, and the turnover rate is high across the board at most of these businesses. Try to learn about the people behind the logo, and follow them where they go.
