Ask a Stoner: Every Good Cannabis Brand Eventually Falls Off

January 5, 2023 5:56AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: Most of my favorite growers and dispensaries lose their fastball after a couple of years, and a few of them straight up suck. Why is it so hard for cannabis companies to stay on top for long?
Sad Fan

Dear Sad Fan: When the brains behind popular flower and hash brands leave for greener pastures, customers are often the last to find out. Your favorite cannabis brands live in a constantly changing world of plant genetics and production technology. As that world evolves, the majority of founders and owners of these brands often become more diluted and removed from cannabis culture and trends. And while that's not always the case, growers and dispensaries are dealing with other challenges, too.
General managers, head growers and marketing employees are extremely important to the success of a  cannabis business. A cultivation could hire an innovative grower, or an extraction lab could get lucky with an up-and-coming rosin whiz — but the talent doesn't stay forever. Legal pot is a quickly growing industry, and the turnover rate is high across the board at most of these businesses. Try to learn about the people behind the logo, and follow them where they go.

Send questions to [email protected]
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

