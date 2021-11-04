Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Are Perma-Stoned Eyes Real?

November 4, 2021 5:57AM

Ask a Stoner: Are Perma-Stoned Eyes Real?
Westword
Dear Stoner: Can your eyes look forever high if you smoke enough weed? Like, do you look stoned even when you’re sober?
Kelly

Dear Kelly: You mean the perma-stoned look? Famous stoners go either way. Tommy Chong’s eyes look he never learned what sleep was, while Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson both look relatively normal when they’re not fried on national TV. Not assuming anything about the Chongmeister, but there are usually other factors and lifestyles at play when you’re talking droopy eyes.

Smoking does kill and restrict blood vessels, though, as well as dehydrate the body and impede collagen production. All of that is bad for skin. Frequent pot use can also decrease your amount of REM sleep, the deep sleep our bodies and brains depend on for revitalization. So if you smoke every day, then your eyes probably look puffy whether you feel high or not, because your body is still reacting to it.

Send questions to [email protected]

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation