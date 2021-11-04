Ask a Stoner: Are Perma-Stoned Eyes Real?

Kelly
Dear Kelly: You mean the perma-stoned look? Famous stoners go either way. Tommy Chong’s eyes look he never learned what sleep was, while Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson both look relatively normal when they’re not fried on national TV. Not assuming anything about the Chongmeister, but there are usually other factors and lifestyles at play when you’re talking droopy eyes.
Smoking does kill and restrict blood vessels, though, as well as dehydrate the body and impede collagen production. All of that is bad for skin. Frequent pot use can also decrease your amount of REM sleep, the deep sleep our bodies and brains depend on for revitalization. So if you smoke every day, then your eyes probably look puffy whether you feel high or not, because your body is still reacting to it.
Send questions to [email protected]