Does Smoking Marijuana Impact Snoring and Sleep Apnea?

It's raining, you're toking. Soon you might be snoring.
June 22, 2024
Dear Stoner: Any information you can share on weed's effect on sleep apnea? Like, does smoking it make sleep apnea worse, or better? Are there connections?
Snoring Smoker

Dear Snoring Smoker: Sleep apnea is no joke. It causes real short- and long-term issues with energy, sleep and heart health. And if you sleep in a bed with someone, they're probably having sleep and energy issues, too, because snoring gets louder and more frequent when sleep apnea is left unchecked.
click to enlarge Sleeping old man snores in bed
Getty Images/NicolasMcComber
The inflammatory impact on the respiratory system from smoking anything will increase the chances of snoring. I won't go as far as connecting that to sleep apnea, but it probably doesn't help. Pair that with the plant's impact on a regular user's REM sleep cycle, and you'll be one tired stoner in the morning. Consider edibles or a weed break if this is happening to you.

Send questions to [email protected].
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego
