Does Smoking Marijuana Impact Snoring and Sleep Apnea?

click to enlarge Getty Images/NicolasMcComber

Any information you can share on weed's effect on sleep apnea? Like, does smoking it make sleep apnea worse, or better? Are there connections?Sleep apnea is no joke. It causes real short- and long-term issues with energy, sleep and heart health. And if you sleep in a bed with someone, they're probably having sleep and energy issues, too, because snoring gets louder and more frequent when sleep apnea is left unchecked.The inflammatory impact on the respiratory system from smoking anything will increase the chances of snoring. I won't go as far as connecting that to sleep apnea, but it probably doesn't help. Pair that with the plant's impact on a regular user's REM sleep cycle, and you'll be one tired stoner in the morning. Consider edibles or a weed break if this is happening to you.