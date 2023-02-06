Dispensary Celebrating Recreational Opening by Giving Away a Year's Supply of Rosin

If one dab will do you, then what will a year's worth of rosin do?
Denver-based rosin brand Egozi launched to much acclaim in 2022, but recreational consumers of the popular cannabis concentrate have been blocked from shopping for it at the company's front-yard dispensary, Alto. But that's about to change, according to founder Elias Egozi, and he's throwing a big party and giveaway to celebrate.
Alto is the tip of the iceberg for the activity at 2160 South Lipan Street, which also holds a cannabis cultivation and solventless extraction lab. Although the grow and lab had recreational licenses from the start, enabling Egozi to wholesale to other dispensaries, the store only had a medical sales permit.
Alto recently received state and local approval to begin recreational sales, though, and the store's first rec day is scheduled for Saturday, February 11. Now that he can finally sell his craft to the masses from his home base, Egozi is readying a long list of celebratory deals, including a raffle every thirty minutes for some top-tier goodies — cannabis and otherwise.
The first 250 attendees who register to attend Alto's part on February 11 will be entered into a giveaway that includes prizes like Denver Nuggets tickets, a free Puffco Peak, behind-the-scenes tours and a year's supply of Egozi rosin. (Dispensaries aren't allowed to give away products in Colorado, so the winner of the free rosin would actually get a gram of rosin for a penny once a week for a year.) And even if you don't win one of the big prizes, you can still win penny grams of rosin or free glassware.
More cannabis vendors will be onsite for giveaways, and there will also be live music and an impressive food lineup. Egozi, a proud Cuban-American, says that he and his crew will be grilling a whole pig Cuban-style, and serving up traditional barbecue and vegetarian options.
Egozi and his family firs opened Alto in June, and he was planning on a block party from the start. But first, he had to attain that recreational sales license — and also train for a couple of fights. Because when he's not getting his new cannabis business off the ground, Egozi is an amateur mixed martial artist who routinely trains with MMA professionals.
Maybe you'll even see one or two there on Saturday...