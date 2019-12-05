 


    Herban Planet
Ask a Stoner: Calming Down a Dab Freakout
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Calming Down a Dab Freakout

Herbert Fuego | December 5, 2019 | 6:16am
Dear Stoner: Is there any way to calm a freakout from too many edibles or too big of a dab? Mistakes happen.
Duncan

Dear Duncan: Overeating as a rookie is one thing, but if you're still overdoing commercial edibles after you’ve gotten some experience, then you need to practice more patience. Still, some of you reading this are probably more torched than planned because an asshole presented you with a dab the size of a booger on your day off, and you bit. Thanks for making it this far.

Getty Images/Juan Pablo Rojas Parra

Amsterdam coffee-shop employees give overly stoned tourists cold soft drinks and snacks to help calm them down. Other cannabis users swear by eating or sniffing black peppercorns. Both tactics take a few minutes to work, if they do at all. Some tokers say that CBD can take the edge off, but others report that CBD heightens their THC intoxication or simply puts them to sleep. Olivetol, a compound produced by cannabis plants early in their lives before they produce THC, has also shown promise as a potential treatment for getting too high, but the research is limited.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

