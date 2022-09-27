Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Where Can I Find Foreign-Inspired Edibles?

September 27, 2022 5:56AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: I love the edibles choices we have at Colorado dispensaries, but they’re all traditional American sweets. Do you know of any edibles inspired by Europe or India?
Aditya

Dear Aditya: Edibles vary state to state, so dispensary shopping experiences in Colorado might be different from those in California. No matter where you are in the U.S., though, the vast majority of dispensary treats are geared toward traditional American tastebuds. You’re not totally SOL, but specific shopping is required. Dutch Girl makes a tasty line of infused stroopwafels — those delicious, sticky morning cookies from the Netherlands — that are sold at most Colorado dispensaries. You can also find various infused teas and gummies with foreign-inspired flavors such as Earl Grey, limoncello, papaya and yuzu, as well as chocolate bars made using European techniques.
click to enlarge
Unsplash/Grooveland Designs
Your best bets are still homemade snacks. Infused coconut milk, butter or cooking oil are all sold at dispensaries, and distillate oil or powder can add activated THC to any drink or dish. India isn’t really represented on dispensary shelves, unfortunately, but consider looking up bhang, a centuries-old Indian drink made with fresh cannabis leaves, warm milk, honey and spices. Buy some quality herb, and bhang it out in the kitchen with Leafly’s recipe.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation