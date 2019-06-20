 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Lettuce is from Massachusetts but has found a home away from home in Denver.EXPAND
Lettuce is from Massachusetts but has found a home away from home in Denver.
Photo by Casey Flanigan

Lettuce Jams Out in Terrapin Marijuana Grow

Thomas Mitchell | June 20, 2019 | 10:53am
AA

Anyone who's been to a Lettuce show has likely seen people in the crowd enjoying weed (among other things), but the band serenading pot plants in person takes cannabis cultivation to a whole new level.

Days after Lettuce's show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 15, members of the funk band showed up at one of Terrapin Care Station's cultivations with their instruments and gave the plants and employees a live show. They played some tracks from their new album, Elevate, and didn't short-change those in attendance, bringing along enough instruments and equipment for a legitimate set.

The Terrapin staff may not have been the only ones who enjoyed the show. According to several studies, plants can grow at an accelerated rate if exposed to the sound frequencies of music.

Considering that Terrapin Care Station got its start as a Boulder dispensary named after a Grateful Dead song, we can't say we're surprised this special concert took place. We can only hope that other cannabis cultivations and musicians enjoy similar friendships, because who doesn't like a skunky jam session?

Watch part of the set below:

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >