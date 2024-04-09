Denver Getting Its First High Times Dispensary

While Denver's marijuana space is stuck in a low period, High Times are ahead downtown.
The company that publishes the legendary cannabis magazine will open its first branded dispensary in Colorado after partnering with High Level Health, a longtime dispensary chain based in Denver. High Level Health's store at 1620 Market Street is currently transitioning into a High Times dispensary, with plans for a grand opening on Wednesday, April 17, according to High Level Health owner Jim Rice.
Although High Times and Colorado have long shared connections and the company has dabbled in dispensaries before, this is the first High Times-branded store in the state. Rice says the partnership idea began gaining steam "around eighteen months ago," and he jumped on the opportunity.
"We've known them for a long time, and it's a brand that has resonated in the industry for almost fifty years," he says. "With the downtown market, you see a lot of people coming in from out of town. When people go to different states and they're not really sure where to go, when they see High Times, they will see a trusted name."
High Times is still one of the biggest brands in cannabis media, but its bouts with dispensary ownership have been bumpy so far. The company announced plans to purchase over a dozen California dispensaries in 2020, but only five are still open, with four closures in 2024 alone.
High Times won't own the Denver outpost, according to Rice, who says he was able to open the store under a licensing deal with the brand while retaining ownership of the dispensary license.
"Those were under a different structure," he says of the High Times dispensaries that have closed in other states. "I'm not really sure what happened there, but it was a different structure, so it really doesn't [worry me]. The High Times brand is so strong, and people will see that in the store. We have a lot of history in there."
High Times leadership couldn't be reached for an interview, but confirmed the new store in a statement to Westword.
"Since the 1970s, High Times has been a leading voice in cannabis culture, advocacy and education, shaping perceptions and championing the cannabis cause. Now, honoring its enduring legacy, High Times is set to broaden its impact with the launch of its inaugural dispensary and retail store in Denver, Colorado," the statement reads. "This strategic move highlights both High Times’ historical significance and Denver’s innovative role in the cannabis industry. By marrying its rich heritage with a forward-thinking approach to cannabis retail, High Times is poised to offer a distinctive experience that pays homage to its deep-rooted history in cannabis culture while embracing the industry’s future.”
There will be plenty of High Times covers on the wall of the store, including one honoring Colorado, and High Times merchandise will be available. But High Level Health will still grow and procure dispensary products, Rice says.
"The stock will have a broader selection than your typical High Level Health, but there will still be High Level Health products in the new store," he adds. "We've also won a few of their [Cannabis Cup] awards in addition to the 160 awards we've won elsewhere, and it fits with their brand to partner with a premier cannabis company."
has returned to Colorado since, but only as a private event for industry members or as an at-home contest judged by dispensary customers.
Marijuana fever isn't as hot in Colorado as it once was, either. Dispensary sales revenue is currently at its lowest monthly total since 2017, according to state data, with declining wholesale cannabis prices, a significant drop in industry employment and a long list of business closures over the past three years. While High Level Health hasn't had to close its three other stores in Denver and Dumont (a small town outside of Idaho Springs), Rice acknowledges the need to get creative.
"I know this sounds crazy, but we're kind of focused back on having more fun. It seems like the last couple of years for everybody have been really, really tough, so we're trying to streamline operations and focus on what we do best, which is growing the best cannabis in Colorado," he says.
Rice, who competed on CBS's Survivor in 2011 — back when High Level Health was a lone medical marijuana dispensary — has welcomed publicity before. After opening an eye-catching store right in time for April 20, or 4/20, he's "expecting really big things this year," he says.
"The last couple years coming out of COVID were surrounded with uncertainty. Having a 4/20 on a Saturday, finally, I think we're probably going to see the biggest 4/20 in years," he predicts. "There's no better time to open than 4/20 weekend."
High Times Denver will hold a grand opening on Thursday, April 17, at 1620 Market Street. According to Rice, there will be in-store promotions and giveaways every day through Sunday, April 21.