Battle of Buds: High Times Cannabis Cup Tests Colorado Weed Brands

The last High Times Cannabis Cup in Denver allowing cannabis use was at the Denver Mart in April 2015.

The High Times Cannabis Cup, one of cannabis culture's most popular commercial competitions, silently came and went through Denver last week. Dozens of Colorado cannabis growers, extractors and infused product makers put their skills to the test with Cannabis Cup judges on November 21 at Englewood's Gothic Theatre, with a few brands taking home several trophies.

The Cannabis Cup once had a huge, and loud, footprint in Denver; the last major public event took place in 2015 at the Denver Mart in Adams County. However, Adams County and Denver officials aren't too keen on events allowing public pot use anymore, and the return of the Cannabis Cup to the area was kept on the down-low.

That could change next year, however, as the state's Marijuana Enforcement Division has created new licenses for legal pot-friendly events. In the meantime, here are the winners of this year's Cannabis Cup:

Indica flower

First place: Indico, Mandarin Sunset

Second: High Level Health, Wedding Cake

Third: Dank by Pank, Blackberry Meringue #12

Hybrid flower

First place: Dank by Pank, Orange Cookies

Second: Denver Recreational, Granola Funk

Third: High Level Health, MAC

Sativa flower

First place: Denver Recreational, Samoas

Second: Dank by Pank, Pank Lemonade

Third: High West Cannabis, Headband

Sungrown (outdoor) flower

First place: San Juan Strains, Clementine

Second: Green Dragon, Tangerine Haze

Third: Roots RX, Crazy Glue

Indica concentrate

First place: Harmony Extracts, Banana Kush Ice Nectar

Second: Apothecary Extracts, Garlic Breath Ambrosia

Third: Kush Masters, Afghani Triangle live diamonds

Hybrid concentrate

First place: Harmony Extracts, Tropicana live sugar

Second: High Level Health, MAC live budder

Third: Sano Gardens Snax, Do-Si-Dos X I-95 Aqua live resin

Sativa concentrate

First place: Harmony Extracts, Clementine live terp badder

Second: Kush Masters, Hawaiian Sunset live diamonds

Third: High Level Health, Platinum Valley live sugar

Non-solvent concentrate

First place: Dablogic, Strawnana Live SHO Cake badder

Second: Spectral Extracts, Punch Cake live rosin

Third: Kush Masters, Cookies n’ Cream live rosin

High Level Health, a Denver-based dispensary chain, placed in five different categories.

Pre-rolled joints

First place: High Country Cones, French Whore infused pre-roll

Second: Eureka Cure, Wavy Gravy infused pre-roll

Third: Seed & Smith, Garlic Road pre-roll

Vape pens and cartridges

First place: Seed & Smith, Super Sour Lemon Live Sauce Dart pod

Second: NuHi Distribution, Super Sour Haze cart

Third: Eureka Vapor, UK Cheese pen

CBD vape pens and cartridges

First place: Coda Signature, Balance CBD vape cart

Second: Magnus Concentrates, Apple Jack CBD 1:1 cart

Third: High Level Health, Platinum C4 CBD cart

Edibles

First place: Oh Hi Beverages, Pomegranate Sparkling Seltzer

Second: Rebel Edibles, Apple Pie Caramels

Third: Monte Fiore Farms, 3J’s Hice Cream Carmel Apple Pie

CBD edibles

First place: Canyon, Chew It Sour Lemonade CBD gummy

Second: Coda Signature, Coffee & Doughnuts 1:1 CBD chocolate bar

Third: Sugar High, Cookie & Cream Crunch CBD 1:1 chocolates

Topicals

First place: Coda Signature – Symphony 1:1 bath bombs

Second: Escape Artists – Pro Sport 20:1 recovery cream

Third: Le Remedie – Calming 1:1 body butter