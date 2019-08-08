Ask a Stoner: How Long Do Rolling Papers Last?

Dear Stoner: How long do rolling papers last? If I bought a box of 900 pre-rolled cones, would they still be good to smoke five years from now?

Denver Joe

Dear D.J.: You can get 100 pre-rolled RAW cones for $25 on Amazon, so why are you so intent on stocking up with nine times that if you don’t puff like a chimney? Unless you have a line on a crate of black-market joint papers that need to be unloaded quickly on the cheap — because we’ve all been there…

Aaron Thackeray

There’s nothing in rolling papers that will rot, but they can become dusty and dry with time, and the adhesive will degrade, making it harder for the paper to stick together. Pre-rolled cones don’t depend on glue, but they do come with cardboard filters at the end.

Cardboard gets moldy in damp environments, so keep that in mind if you’re planning on keeping them in the garage or basement. Colorado is a dry climate, but five years is a long time. Why don’t you just give them away? Or, better yet: Sell or trade them to needy stoners at parks and concerts. A timely joint paper is an easy way to join the circle.

