Ask a Stoner: How to Make THC-Infused Sugar

Dear Stoner: How can I make weed-infused sugar? I'd rather have that than butter, but don't know how to make it.

A.C.

Dear A.C.: I'm willing to bet that sugar is just as bad for you, if not worse, than butter, but it's not like either are going to make us live longer. And cannabis sugar is very doable at home, as long as you're prepared for work and waiting. All you'll need is cannabis, sugar and high-proof grain alcohol, like Everclear.

First, you have to decarboxylate your weed (I use a quarter ounce for sugar), which just means bake it briefly (twenty to thirty minutes at about 280 degrees) to activate the THC. After your herb is decarboxylated, put it into a jar and cover it with grain alcohol. Shake the jar once every five minutes for about twenty minutes, then strain out the plant matter — which is now stripped of cannabinoids — from the liquid and discard it. Mix about 250 grams of sugar into the liquid, then spread it over a baking sheet. Bake at about 200 degrees until all of the alcohol has evaporated, and there you have it. You can also cook out the booze in a saucepan over low heat, but that requires more hovering.



