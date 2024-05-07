 How Will Federal Rescheduling Affect the Average Marijuana Smoker? | Westword
How Will Federal Cannabis Rescheduling Affect the Average User?

There could be big changes to cannabis taxes and clinical research — but how will it impact the average dispensary shopper?
May 7, 2024
Dear Stoner: For the average stoner, is rescheduling cannabis to Schedule III a good thing? I'm looking for the short, wiki version of this.
Eazy V

Dear Eazy V: So far, all we have to work with is a report from the Associated Press about the DEA's intentions to reclassify cannabis after a public feedback session, but the DEA hasn't announced anything yet. Still, the AP calling it the "last significant regulatory hurdle before the agency’s biggest policy change in more than fifty years" isn't an overstatement.

Cannabis business owners focus on the tax implications of reclassifying from Schedule I to Schedule III, as they're all eager for lower tax rates — because of federal prohibition, cannabis business owners can't receive tax breaks, so their final tax rates can reach around 70 percent — but Schedule III includes drugs like ketamine and anabolic steroids, so I'm not yet sold that recreational businesses will qualify for any new tax breaks. When was the last time you saw retail ketamine or steroids legally for sale without a prescription?

Activists worry that reclassification will push the plant into the hands of pharmaceutical companies, which isn't a crazy prediction, either. But it's not like mass-produced cannabis can get much worse, anyway. Anyone who's bought a $60 ounce from a dispensary knows what I'm talking about.
click to enlarge Man and woman hit dabs
Federal rescheduling could bring big changes to the cannabis industry, but dispensary shoppers probably won't notice immediate differences at the pot shop.
Jacqueline Collins
Based on how slow and ineffective national hemp and CBD regulations have been, I'm betting on much of the status quo remaining for dispensary shoppers and regular folk until Congress does anything meaningful. Still, I hope this helps the medical marijuana industry and advances clinical research. At the very least, it's movement toward some form of legalization, which is further than we were last month. Slow motion is better than no motion.

Send questions to [email protected].
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego
