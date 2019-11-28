Ask a Stoner: CBD Doesn't Do Jack for Me

Dear Stoner: I've tried the drinks and gummies, and still haven’t felt anything. This CBD stuff doesn't do jack.

Kendyl

Dear Kendyl: Maybe because you didn't read jack. Other than a potential difference in energy, the sign of CBD doing its thing is more about what you don't feel. While it certainly isn't a savior for everyone, CBD is largely used to curb pain, inflammation, anxiety and several serious conditions, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, Crohn's disease and epileptic seizures — all of which can be very painful and even life-threatening if untreated.

Jacqueline Collins

Most people who use CBD simply use it to feel “normal” again, at least for brief moments of time. Remember, ya dingus: CBD is non-intoxicating, meaning you're not supposed to get high from it (though some of these shady-ass CBD products might have THC or lord knows what else in them — but I digress). If you're not feeling desired relief after a CBD gummy or coffee, maybe the 5 milligrams you paid $8 for just wasn't enough.

