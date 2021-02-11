Weed Edibles Recalled for Being Too Strong

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

The Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division is recalling a batch of edibles — but not over pesticides, mold, heavy metals or other potential toxins usually responsible for marijuana recalls. No, this batch of pot-infused goodies is getting the hook for being too strong.

In a February 10 safety advisory issued with the state Department of Public Health and Environment, the MED announced that Incredibles, a popular edibles brand owned under marijuana manufacturing company Medically Correct, had incorrectly packaged a batch of Black Cherry CBD chocolate bars. The bars had twice the amount of THC and CBD than indicated by the brand, according to the MED, prompting the voluntary recall.

We'll save the gripes about bureaucrats keeping the weed man down for another time, because neither side had a choice here: State marijuana regulations require that all marijuana products show the correct cannabinoid potencies on their labeling. When the actual product contains twice the amount advertised, a recall is inevitable.

According to the packaging, the bars contain 50 milligrams of THC and 50 milligram of CBD, at 5 milligrams each per serving — but Medically Correct alerted the MED that a stronger batch had been placed in the wrong packaging. The production number of the recalled batch of Black Cherry CBD bars, listed on each Incredibles package, is CHY259R14820230B.

The recall notes that the mislabeled bars were likely sold in Colorado dispensaries over a four-month span between October and February. According to the MED, further details of the recall's timeline can't be revealed "because it is an open and ongoing investigation."

The MED advises anyone who purchased edibles with that number to return them or dispose of them — but you could also just eat half of a normal serving and appreciate the hookup. Someone expecting to eat a certain dose of THC and unknowingly ingesting twice that amount might not be as appreciative, though.

"Consumers who experience adverse health effects from consuming the product should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the store from which they purchased the product," the recall adds.

In a statement sent to Westword, Medically Correct says that a minor number of Black Cherry CBD bars were part of the recall after the company accidentally used old packaging, but those items are no longer on dispensary shelves.

"The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority, and we take these matters very seriously," the statement reads. "When our team learned a small amount of products were labeled incorrectly, we immediately notified the Marijuana Enforcement Division and contacted stores to have the products removed from shelves. The products were produced, tested, and labeled on the bars correctly, however, the packaging was not current."