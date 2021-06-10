Ask a Stoner: Is a Puffco Worth the Money?

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Dear Stoner: Is the Puffco Peak vape worth it? I switched to dabbing and would enjoy a vape, but it's not cheap.

Shannon

Dear Shannon: Electronic dabbing has made serious advancements over the past few years, and much of that is thanks to the Puffco Peak. The Apple of MP3 players or the Volcano of flower vaporizers, the Puffco Peak showed us how awesome something can be when user-friendly technology gets involved. There were clunkier, more dangerous setups before it came along, and now that it’s provided a template for a safe, portable electronic dabber, you can find cheaper knockoffs, but you can’t go wrong with a basic Puffco at $250.

Dr. Dabber, Focus or Pulsar all make solid options for less money, but they haven’t gotten the same fanfare. At $250, with a longer battery life and more customizable than the basic Puffco Peak, the Focus V Carta is similar to the $400 Puffco Peak Pro and could be the biggest challenger yet. If you’re looking for something more familiar and comfortable, though, stick with the Puffco.



