Ask a Stoner: Is a Puffco Worth the Money?

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Dear Stoner: Is the Puffco Peak vape worth it? I switched to dabbing and would enjoy a vape, but it's not cheap.
Shannon
Dear Shannon: Electronic dabbing has made serious advancements over the past few years, and much of that is thanks to the Puffco Peak. The Apple of MP3 players or the Volcano of flower vaporizers, the Puffco Peak showed us how awesome something can be when user-friendly technology gets involved. There were clunkier, more dangerous setups before it came along, and now that it’s provided a template for a safe, portable electronic dabber, you can find cheaper knockoffs, but you can’t go wrong with a basic Puffco at $250.
Dr. Dabber, Focus or Pulsar all make solid options for less money, but they haven’t gotten the same fanfare. At $250, with a longer battery life and more customizable than the basic Puffco Peak, the Focus V Carta is similar to the $400 Puffco Peak Pro and could be the biggest challenger yet. If you’re looking for something more familiar and comfortable, though, stick with the Puffco.
Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.