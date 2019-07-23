 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Ask a Stoner: Is Vegan Weed a Thing?
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Is Vegan Weed a Thing?

Herbert Fuego | July 23, 2019 | 6:05am
AA

Dear Stoner: A dispensary I was at claimed it had vegan weed, and said that most of the weed I smoked wasn't. Am I breaking my vegan vows when I smoke?
Gail

Dear Gail: I guess that depends on how far you want to take your vegan mantra, though going much further might severely limit your diet more than it already has (and kill most of your opportunities to try magic mushrooms). Cannabis, like many plants, gains nutrients from manure or other fertilizer made with animal excrement, particularly bat guano, which is popular among commercial and home growers alike.

A few dispensaries have tried to market their cannabis grown without any feces-based fertilizer as “vegan,” but it sounds like a gimmick. I’m an omnivore, though, so don’t heed my ethical eating advice.

Some vegans want to know what kind of fertilizer is used on the pot they buy.EXPAND
Some vegans want to know what kind of fertilizer is used on the pot they buy.
Jacqueline Collins

Still, most of my vegan friends and colleagues and the discussion boards I’ve checked out think that animal fertilizer is okay, as all animals have to go at some point — but there are vegans out there who believe otherwise and don’t like the thought of manure or bat shit being used to grow their food and weed. Maybe a common ground is naturally or humanely foraged shit from free-range cows and bats? Not sure how you’d look that up, though.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >