Experimentation and Feedback Drive Cannabis Lovers to KrystaLeaves

When KrystaLeaves first opened over three years ago in Commerce City, the thought of driving up Interstate 70 for weed hadn't entered the minds of most Denver residents. That didn't deter the Fernandez family, though; they knew that cannabis lovers from much farther away would eventually make the trip for a good batch of Con Leche.The Miami transplants quickly earned a reputation for stocking some of Colorado's finest flower, and even sprouting a wholesale operation, Cuban Crew , to sell their buds outside of the Commerce City store. But according to cultivation director and chief operations officer Alexander Fernandez, the biggest boom has come from Con Leche, an OG-heavy hybrid that keeps connoisseurs flocking back. How does he know this when other KrystaLeaves strains also sell out quickly? Feedback, and a lot of it.KrystaLeaves could represent the future of flower: constantly chasing new genetic combinations while letting customers in on the growing experiments. Fernandez likes to sell multiple phenotypes of the same strain and engage with his shoppers on Reddit to choose which strains to keep or toss, and that work is garnering a growing fan base online. We caught up with Fernandez to learn more about what he's got in the garden and how his pheno hunts have influenced more than his growing.After around two years is when we started to notice a lot more positive feedback. Con Leche has been a favorite among the team and those on the hunt looking for an OG. It was the first strain pheno-hunted at Cuban Crew, and now it's the first we've selected to breed with.Pheno hunting is a genetic lottery that provides us with different expressions and profiles off of the same strains. By releasing several phenos, the customers can really be involved with the selection process. We like to keep a couple of the best phenos out of each hunt if the profiles are different enough, such as Layer Cake #6 and Layer Cake #9, or Concord Crush #3 and Concord Crush #5. What ultimately narrows down the phenos, though, is the feedback we get from the customers at KrystaLeaves and Reddit.It definitely does; we've retired many strains and phenos based on feedback, while also finding several keepers.I've seen some grows capitalize on the process, and more grows will probably do the same.More requests to grow sativa-leaning strains is the most recent trend I've noticed, so we're in the process of pheno hunting several at the moment.Redditors are great about providing in-depth reviews and constructive criticism. There is more of a conversation on Reddit than on Instagram, although I value both. I've been able to make improvements and make our pheno selections with the help of Reddit.Swamp Boys, Clearwater Genetics and Greenhand Genetics are among some of my favorites [in cannabis breeding]. As for strains, Con Leche, Concord Crush and White Peaches are my personal favorites.Traditionally, we like to hunt our own strains. Early next year, we do have a little surprise in the works, though, and you might see a couple of classics grown by us. Maintaining a balance can be difficult, but we run new strains alongside popular ones so there is always variety.There's a bunch I'm really excited for, but Gator Bait (Triangle Kush x Chemdog ’91) and our own strain made from our Con Leche line, Galon de Leche (Con Leche x Juggernaught), are the two I'm most excited for.Variety is the spice of life, and unfortunately, CBD strains tend to be cherry-terpene dominant. But I think there will always be a need for CBD for its medicinal properties.