New Edgewater Dispensary Opens in Last LiveGreen Location

Lakeshore Cannabis is now open for business in Edgewater, in the former location of the final LiveGreen dispensary at 2517 Sheridan Boulevard

The new dispensary, right across the street from Sloan's Lake, opened days before the new year began, according to owner Alex Buck.

"The location is great, being in Edgewater and right on the city line of Denver; there are a lot of benefits to that," Buck says, alluding to Edgewater's midnight closing time for pot shops, which is two hours later than Denver's 10 p.m. cutoff.

A budtender during the early days of legalization before becoming a dispensary-management consultant, Buck

had enough of running dispensaries owned by other people, so he gathered a group of investors to create one of his own. Upon finding out that the last LiveGreen location was an option, he says he "immediately knew that was the one."

One of the Denver area's early dispensary brands, LiveGreen once had four locations divided between Edgewater, Lakewood and Denver, but the company had been slowly selling stores over the past few years. Buck was familiar with LiveGreen owners Michael Farley and Brooke Gehring, which paved the way for a smooth transaction.

"Since we've moved in, we wanted to come up with something that had a local feel and embodied the Edgewater community, and the neighboring businesses have been very welcoming," Buck says. "The old owners and city have been great to work with, and that's really helped us get things done."

And he has a lot to get done: Within the next few months, Buck plans to renovate the interior and add an extra 1,500 square feet to the shopping space, which is currently about a third of that size. After Lakeshore's shopping area renovations are finished, he hopes to acquire supplying cultivation; until then, the dispensary will be sourcing marijuana wholesale.

"Getting our own grow is kind of phase two of this plan," he says. "We feel that's important, to control your own destiny when [wholesale] prices go up during a few months every year."

Lakeshore Cannabis is now open at 2517 Sheridan Boulevard in Edgewater, for recreational sales only.