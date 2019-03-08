Learning About Pot and Parkinson's With Dr. James Beck

For scientists and physicians, medical marijuana is both fascinating and frustrating: While many see the plant's potential, there's little clinical research to document the efficacy of MMJ.

Although medical marijuana has been shown to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that protect brain cells, studies of the plant's potential in easing the muscle and tremor afflictions of Parkinson's have registered mixed results — and as with most diseases, the level of cannabis research around Parkinson's is still extremely limited. Physicians who treat Parkinson's, however, note that patients are often using cannabis for self-medication whether a doctor recommends it or not, forcing the health-care community to seriously consider medical marijuana despite the plant's federally illegal status.

The Parkinson's Foundation, an organization that's been dedicated to fighting the disease for over six decades, has recently stepped up its involvement with cannabis education and held its first conference on the subject in Denver on March 6 and 7. The conference is closed to the general public, but it marks a new step in studying solutions for the country's second-most-common neuro-degenerative disease, right behind Alzheimer’s.