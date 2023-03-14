Ask a Stoner: Can I Recycling Legal Weed Packaging?

Dear Stoner: I like to buy dispensary stuff, but hate how much packaging it comes with. Am I allowed to recycle plastic weed bottles and edibles containers, or is that stuff too complicated to recycle?
Crunchy Granola Face
Dear Crunchy Granola Face: Labeling and packaging requirements for dispensary products are extensive, with the majority of the rules intended to keep cannabis away from children. Nothing wrong with that. Most of the flower packaging is simply plastic or glass, anyway. Edibles and concentrates come in a variety of multi-layered contraptions that are a puzzle to open and dispose of, though, and that waste piles up quickly for regular users.
According to the City of Denver, just about everything besides coated boxes for edibles and vape cartridges is recyclable (hemp plastic isn't, but it's biodegradable, so it shouldn't contribute to landfills in the long run). All of those plastic bottles, aluminum tins and glass jars for flower and pre-rolls can be recycled, and so can cardboard containers without plastic coating. The Mylar bags that some dispensaries use for flower containers aren't recyclable, sadly, but the resealable bags can be reused for future buds. A handful of dispensaries have bins for recycling and also reuse more retail cannabis packaging, but they're few and far between.
Send questions to [email protected]