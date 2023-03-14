Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Can I Recycling Legal Weed Packaging?

March 14, 2023 6:05AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: I like to buy dispensary stuff, but hate how much packaging it comes with. Am I allowed to recycle plastic weed bottles and edibles containers, or is that stuff too complicated to recycle?
Crunchy Granola Face

Dear Crunchy Granola Face: Labeling and packaging requirements for dispensary products are extensive, with the majority of the rules intended to keep cannabis away from children. Nothing wrong with that. Most of the flower packaging is simply plastic or glass, anyway. Edibles and concentrates come in a variety of multi-layered contraptions that are a puzzle to open and dispose of, though, and that waste piles up quickly for regular users.
click to enlarge
Although not all dispensary packages are recyclable, most of them can be reused.
City of Denver
According to the City of Denver, just about everything besides coated boxes for edibles and vape cartridges is recyclable (hemp plastic isn't, but it's biodegradable, so it shouldn't contribute to landfills in the long run). All of those plastic bottles, aluminum tins and glass jars for flower and pre-rolls can be recycled, and so can cardboard containers without plastic coating. The Mylar bags that some dispensaries use for flower containers aren't recyclable, sadly, but the resealable bags can be reused for future buds. A handful of dispensaries have bins for recycling and also reuse more retail cannabis packaging, but they're few and far between.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation