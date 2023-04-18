Make Room for Mushrooms: Legal Psychedelics Inspiring a New Boom in Therapy, Regulations

click to enlarge James Eshleman was in the finance industry before becoming a psychedelic facilitator. Now that medicinal psilocybin has been legalized, his new line of work is under the microscope. Evan Semón

before he hit thirty. An associate vice president of sales at Personal Capital, he had a lucrative and stable job. He was young, bright and on his way.And miserable.Citing words like "anxiety," "depression" and "lack of fulfillment," the 26-year-old Eshleman took his New Year's resolutions seriously on January 1, 2017, quitting that promising career in financial services with no idea of where he would go next.A month later, he attended his first psychedelic ceremony in hopes of learning how to fill that void, joining about 25 other people in Boulder to take ayahuasca. Eshleman had used psychedelics recreationally before, but this was his first time seeking them out for mental health. And it was far from his last."Given the time commitment it takes to turn a paycheck in the corporate world, sacrificing a big part of myself didn't sound doable anymore. That's what ultimately led to my depression, was that sacrifice," he says. "In the ceremonies, I just lived off having these really meaningful connections and learning about what the most important things in life were."A plant-based psychedelic consumed through tea, ayahuasca is native to South America. It's traditionally consumed with a group, before people share and discuss vulnerable points in their lives. The psychoactive ingredient in ayahuasca, Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), helps users confront and sometimes eliminate addictive, anxious and depressive symptoms, according to Eshleman, with some people reporting increased self-awareness, emotional and social functioning, empathy and creativity after participating.Eshleman didn't walk away from his first ayahuasca circle with all of his questions answered, but he did feel something. So he attended another ceremony. And another. And then a few more. Within two years, he estimates, he'd taken part in about twenty of the group rituals."They were really for my own healing, as I was looking to discover something more — whatever that was for me — and filling the emptiness I had inside with purpose, meaning and connection. I had no intention of getting into this line of work at all," he recalls.Yet that's where Eshleman and many new psychedelic-friendly facilitators and therapists find themselves in Colorado, where interest in psychedelic medicine is exploding after voters passed a groundbreaking measure legalizing medical psilocybin in November . Just as the state saw a green rush after the passage of Amendment 64 legalized recreational marijuana in late 2012, they see a similar boom mushrooming out of the legalization of psilocybin.Before healing centers and swanky mushroom mountain retreats can take off, however, state regulators and elected officials have a lot of work to do.are just catching up, but people have been using psychedelics for community gatherings, religious ceremonies and healing purposes for centuries. Sects of Judaism have scripture connections and mushroom sacraments dating back thousands of years. Ancient Greeks and Romans took part in religious rites that included the ingestion of a psychoactive drink called kykeon, which contained a psychedelic fungus with properties similar to those of LSD. According to 2021 research published in the medical journal psychedelic use in rituals has been associated with Indigenous tribes and cultures around the world, "from the Americas, to Eurasia, to Australia, and Africa."After the flower-power movement of the ’60s (which included a major LSD lab in Denver ), American interest in psychedelic mushrooms started growing again in the late 2010s, thanks largely to the work of mycologist and mushroom entrepreneur Paul Stamets and science author Michael Pollan. Their documentaries and literary works exposed the public to the mental health benefits of mushrooms, including non-psychoactive varieties such as lion's mane, reishi and turkey tail, which are all now part of a growing and lucrative supplement industry based on fungi.The United States Food and Drug Administration designated psilocybin as a breakthrough therapy in 2019, clearing the way for federally approved trials of the drug. In 2022, Johns Hopkins University research determined that psilocybin could serve as a "substantial antidepressant" for up to a year for some patients when paired with supportive therapy. Psychedelics such as methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine (MDMA) and psilocybin have shown therapeutic promise for post-traumatic stress disorder as well, with both drugs becoming increasingly popular among military veterans with combat trauma.Colorado's connection to psychedelic reform is young but powerful. Still riding high off its status as the first major city to decriminalize cannabis, Denver became the first city in the United States to decriminalize psilocybin mushrooms in 2019, laying the groundwork for statewide action.In November 2022, Colorado voters followed Oregon in making this the second state in the country to approve a psilocybin legalization initiative. In addition to legalizing medical psilocybin, Proposition 122 decriminalized the personal cultivation, use and sharing of psilocybin as well as DMT, ibogaine and mescaline, with the last three up for review for potential medical legalization in 2026.Even before Prop 122 passed, Eshleman was working as an unlicensed psychedelic facilitator; in the wake of Denver's vote to decriminalize psilocybin, he established the Center of All Directions , which specializes in "psilocybin guiding, psychedelic harm reduction & transformational coaching," according to its website.He's seen upwards of 130 people over the past three years, Eshleman estimates, helping to treat mental health symptoms such as anxiety, depression and terminal grief. Clients from college students to eighty-year-old women to entire families have undergone his sessions, taking 3.5 to 6 grams of mushrooms before spending up to eight hours doing therapy work with Eshleman in their homes.Eshleman currently works with mushrooms because of their recent legalization and the relative ease with which people can acquire or cultivate them on their own. Screening sessions and followups are part of the package; he charges for the sessions but not the psilocybin mushrooms, if his clients need them. After three macrodose and therapy sessions, he encourages his clients to microdose with 0.1 to 0.3 grams every other day.Research has supported psilocybin's ability to spur neuroplasticity, or new or changing activity in the brain in response to trauma. The majority of psilocybin therapy focuses on relatively large doses of multiple grams — known as a hero's dose, or macrodosing — followed by hours of therapy. Microdosing, the consumption of small amounts of psilocybin (not intended for a psychedelic experience), has become a popular form of self-medication for daily mental wellness as well, though reports of microdosing benefits are more anecdotal than data-driven.Music is an important element of "holding space," or conducting a psychedelic facilitation, Eshleman notes. Johns Hopkins researchers created a specific playlist for such sessions, and there are musicians who make music geared to psychedelic experiences. Eshleman says he's borrowed from the Johns Hopkins playlist and seeks out similar instrumentals and soft melodies for his sessions."The most effective way of utilizing what I would call the macrodose experience is to have the big experience that creates a lot of neuroplasticity and then support it daily with that neuroplasticity enhancement from microdosing. It really does support these journeys," he explains. "The music is a huge piece of ceremonial containers. It's a mixture of live and recorded music, chanting and being led through the exploration of consciousness and our lives, with the medicine as the backdrop."As evidenced by the work at Johns Hopkins, psilocybin therapy is becoming increasingly popular in academic and even clinical spaces. While Johns Hopkins is considered a leader in university courses on the topic, a handful of medical schools and higher-learning institutions across the country are now offering psychedelic studies. Massachusetts General Hospital, the University of California, New York University and the University of Wisconsin have all recently launched psychedelic research or therapy training programs.Although professors at the University of Colorado are currently leading a study in psilocybin treatment for depressed end-of-life patients , none of the major universities in Colorado currently offers certification or training programs for psychedelic therapy. But Naropa University , a private college in Boulder founded on Buddhist beliefs, began planning its Center for Psychedelic Studies and Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies Certificate program about three years ago to address rising interest, according to university president Charles Lief. The 200-hour, nine-month graduate program had 130 students during its inaugural year in 2022, and Lief plans to expand into more psychedelic programs and undergraduate offerings.The school focuses on contemplative mindfulness and compassion practices, and psychedelics have become a popular part of that. "We're not going to do the science research," Lief notes. "That's not what Naropa is, but we're strong in training programs. And if this field goes anywhere, it's going to need strong and trained practitioners."According to the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), one of North America's largest nonprofits that advocates for and develops psychedelic therapy practices, the U.S. will see a need for 100,000 trained psychedelic facilitators over the next ten years. While therapists, doctors, social workers, nurse practitioners and chaplains have all enrolled in Naropa's psychedelics course, Lief says that the field "is never going to grow" if only people with clinical degrees are allowed to participate."I don't think someone in those spiritual communities should be forced into a lane to become a licensed therapist. They don't hold themselves as therapists, nor should they need to, and what they do is totally legitimate," Lief says. "If you're talking about outside of that community, these underground folks, then what are they saying they're doing? If they're talking therapy, then what does that really look like? What happens in between the sessions is as critical as the sessions themselves."Eshleman, who doesn't have a degree in mental health and whose program does not have a religious connotation, falls somewhere between clinical and spiritual work. While he learned from his own ayahuasca healer, borrows from various mental health fields and "can talk the talk with psychology," his methods "don't fit one form in particular," he says. This line of work found him — and so do most of his clients."It wasn't until about two years of sitting in those ceremonies, when I was invited to co-facilitate one with my teacher," he recalls. "There was a lot of hesitation on my end, because I had impostor syndrome. I kept thinking, 'Who am I to be doing this work and guiding people?' Eventually, I agreed, and it felt purposeful."Immersing himself in psychedelic healing, Eshleman was soon co-leading ayahuasca ceremonies. Other people interested in attending or even leading ceremonies asked him for advice, and he would spend hours in coffee shops answering their questions. He finally began charging for his time and started his own underground healing business. Early clients came from ayahuasca circles, but now around 90 percent of them come from referrals.What Eshleman offers now is a "bona fide service," he says, adding that he's not sure whether he will pursue an official state permit even if one becomes available. While being legally protected and part of a publicly accountable system is appealing, he also worries about "stripping away the mystical experience," he explains.

"People are coming to me, and they say they just feel stuck. There's something they don't understand about their lives, their pasts, and they just want to know how to get through it. You can't really pathologize it," he says. "It's a sense of stuff-ness, this opaque lens through which they are viewing life, and not taking in the totality of their experience."



Still, there's a muddy line between trained therapist and spiritual healer that must be better defined, Lief suggests, adding that some form of self-regulation is essential for facilitators working in therapeutic settings if these methods are going to be sustainable.

click to enlarge Naropa University president Charles Lief (right) speaks at a Naropa retreat in 2022. Naropa University

click to enlarge Compared to cannabis, magic mushrooms can be affordably and easily grown in one's home. Evan Semón

click to enlarge State Senate President Steve Fenberg will lead the legislative effort to regulate psychedelics in Colorado. senatedems.co