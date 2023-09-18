 Legal Weed Prices in Colorado Slowly Climbing Back | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Business

After Two Years of Falling, Legal Weed Prices Are Climbing Back Up

Fewer growers and surpluses have prices inching back up in dispensaries as summer ends.
September 18, 2023
After record-breaking performances during the COVID-19 pandemic, Colorado's marijuana industry experienced a surge in growers and a surplus of product.
After record-breaking performances during the COVID-19 pandemic, Colorado's marijuana industry experienced a surge in growers and a surplus of product. Thomas Mitchell
Share this:
Colorado marijuana prices have been slowly increasing in 2023, according to new data from the state Department of Revenue.

After falling for nearly two straight years, the DOR's median price per pound for marijuana flower finally went up this spring, going from $649 to $703 from April to July. Since then, median marijuana prices have continued rising, state data shows, hitting $750 per pound in September. Compared to the same time last year, marijuana prices have increased over 13 percent, according to the DOR.

After record-breaking performances during the COVID-19 pandemic, Colorado's marijuana industry experienced a surge in growers and a surplus of product. The oversupply and increased competition from states new to legal marijuana had put wholesale prices and commercial pot sales in a downward spiral across the country, particularly in Colorado, where nearly 30 percent of the state's marijuana workforce was cut from 2022 to 2023.

However, much of the state's surplus biomass has now been sold off, according to a handful of dispensary managers and growers, while hundreds of licensed grows have paused operations or closed altogether. According to the MED, the number of marijuana business licenses dropped from more than 3,500 in 2021 to around 2,700 as of June, with growing operations accounting for the majority of expired licenses.

Fewer grows and less surplus product have allowed marijuana prices to inch back up in dispensaries as summer ends. Not only have smokeable flower prices increased, but the median price per pound of cannabis allocated for extraction — an indicator of surplus flower as well as hash and infused-product prices — has increased nearly 145 percent since July, according to the DOR, from $143 to $350.

Monthly sales figures from the DOR show that medical and recreational dispensary sales increased about 5 percent from June to July, eclipsing $137.3 million. Still, that sales total was about 11 percent less than the $153.9 million tallied in July 2022, and over 32 percent less than the $202.8 million collected in July 2021.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell

Trending

Reader: Should Shoppers Be Notified of Contaminated Weed? Sad This Is Even a Question!

Comment of the Day

Reader: Should Shoppers Be Notified of Contaminated Weed? Sad This Is Even a Question!

By Westword Staff
CU Study Finds That Cannabis Breathalyzers Are Full of Hot Air

Science

CU Study Finds That Cannabis Breathalyzers Are Full of Hot Air

By Thomas Mitchell
Numb Nuts THC Peanut Butter Wants to Make You Feel Tingly Inside

Marijuana

Numb Nuts THC Peanut Butter Wants to Make You Feel Tingly Inside

By Thomas Mitchell
Cannabis Calendar: Weedmaps Pot Party

Things to Do

Cannabis Calendar: Weedmaps Pot Party

By Westword Staff
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation