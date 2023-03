Colorado's Marijuana Industry Off to a Slow Start in 2023

After a down year, Colorado marijuana sales are off to an even slower start in 2023, according to data from the state Department of Revenue Colorado dispensaries reported slightly under $129.4 million in sales during the first month of 2023, DOR data shows. That's nearly 15 percent less than the $151.1 million sold in January 2022, and more than 30 percent less than the $187.6 million in January 2021.The drop in sales has led to a decline in marijuana tax revenue, too, with state collections dropping from $423.5 million in all of 2021 to a total of $325.1 million last year. For the first two months of 2023, Colorado has reported slightly over $47.1 million in marijuana taxes and fees, which is more than 20 percent under the $58.9 million accrued in the same span last year.Legal marijuana prices and sales figures hit record highs in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, but began sliding in the second half of 2021. Then the Colorado pot industry hit a full-blown recession in 2022, and the numbers are only getting worse.The average price per pound of flower fell nearly 62 percent from 2021 to 2022, hitting a record low since recreational legalization, while medical marijuana sales also saw record lows. According to the DOR's latest release, January 2023 was the worst-performing month for medical marijuana sales ($16.2 million) since 2014, when the DOR began releasing such data, while the $129.4 million in recreational sales was a three-year low. Marijuana business closures and takeovers have become regular occurrences in Colorado as the industry recession continues, with corporations shutting large operations in Denver and southern Colorado and a handful of dispensaries locked up for unpaid sales taxes . Other dispensaries have reportedly closed because they were unable to stock their stores Last week, the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division , an arm of the DOR, sent a memo to marijuana business owners reminding them to pay their debts and honor sales contracts. According to the MED, the memo was crafted "in response to a series of reports regarding licensees not paying invoices" to other marijuana business vendors.Despite the tough times, however, well over a half-billion dollars went to marijuana business acquisitions in Colorado last year, and dispensaries continue to open in new spaces and former pot shops.