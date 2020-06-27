Sacred Seed Dispensary Bought by Lightshade

Since opening over ten years ago, Sacred Seed has blossomed into a popular dispensary known for its well-grown herb. But now one of Denver's original marijuana stores is moving on, and Lightshade is moving in.

Sacred Seed co-owner Jennifer Kilbourne confirms that Lightshade, a Denver-based dispensary chain, officially acquired Sacred Seed as of June 22. The store, a medical and recreational dispensary at 5885 East Evans Avenue, has already begun transitioning into a Lightshade dispensary, with a soft opening expected sometime next week, according to Lightshade marketing director Lisa Farrimond-Gee.

For Jennifer and her husband, Jeremy, as well as fellow co-owner Gabriel Gaston, a decade was enough time to show Colorado's marijuana industry what they could achieve in the grow. A relationship with Lightshade ownership dating back to 2013, and Sacred Seed's days as an infused product manufacturer, made the match an easy fit as they considered several different suitors, Jennier explains.

"We didn't really publicly put ourselves on the market. We were able to do it quietly," she says. "Lightshade just matched up with us the most culturally. They're independent, like we have been, and our main goal was to pass the torch to a group that we confidently felt could sustain in this crazy industry."

Although Jeremy Kilbourne and Gaston are moving on to new ventures Jennifer and most of Sacred Seed's staff will remain with Lightshade, she adds.

This will be Lightshade's tenth store in Colorado, with nine other locations ranging from Aurora to Denver and Federal Heights. Sacred Seed's marijuana cultivation and genetics (our strain review loves their Cannalope Haze) were also included in the deal, according to Farrimond-Gee.

Marijuana Deals Near You

"These guys had an opportunity that was presented to them to sell their business, which they've been working on for a long time, and they have a very loyal customer base. They've built Sacred Seed like most people from the early days, which is from the heart and soul, and with blood, sweat and tears," Farrimond-Gee says. "We're just thrilled to be able to take something that Jen and Jeremy built from the ground up, and be able to infuse some of the things Lightshade does very well — and, as Jen says, carry the torch."

According to Farrimond-Gee, the location's exterior conversion to a Lightshade storefront should be completed this winter.