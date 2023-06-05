Midnight Line of Cannabis Sleep Products Pulled After More Liver Injuries

Edibles brand 1906 has ceased production of its line of sleep-aid products after a second round of reported adverse liver reactions.
Based in Colorado and operating in eleven other states with legal marijuana, 1906 first launched its Midnight line of sleep-aid products in 2019. Last year, along with the state Department of Public Health and Environment and Marijuana Enforcement Division, the company announced that 1906's Midnight pills put users at risk of hepatotoxicity, or injury to the liver, after receiving "multiple reports of adverse health events."
The ingredient linked to the liver injury was an herbal extract called Corydalis rhizome, according to state agencies and 1906. Upon learning of the consumer reports, 1906 removed Corydalis from Midnight ingredients and replaced it with extractions from the Stephania plant, CEO Peter Barsoom says.
"These are different plants and different molecules, so based upon the desk research and literature, we had reason to believe that this had a different pharmacological profile than the Corydalis plant," he adds.
Corydalis and Stephania may be different plants, but their extractions contain related forms of the alkaloid connected to liver injuries. Tetrahydropalmatine (THP) is found in Corydalis extract, while levo-tetrahydropalmatine (L-THP), a THP isomer, is found in Stephania extract. Both forms "could be connected with the liver injury, but the exact cause remains unknown," according to a memo from the CDPHE and MED.
"Available information on the side effects of the Stephania extract is limited. MED and CDPHE have received reports of Adverse Health Events, including elevated liver enzymes that may indicate acute liver injury, that claim to be connected with the consumption of Midnight Drops produced after March 1, 2022, which presumably contain the Stephania extract containing L-THP," the memo reads.
Barsoom says that 1906 was made aware of the second round of liver injuries in March. Since then, the company has ceased production of all Midnight products and is currently working with retailers to withdraw existing supplies from dispensary shelves in all of the states in which it operates.
"I think it's goodnight on Midnight," Barsoom concedes. "We apologize for any disappointment that this creates, and we remain committed to bringing innovative products that are safe, effective and low-dose to the market."
Known for making edibles and pills geared toward specific effects — including energy, focus and even arousal — 1906 commonly uses other herbal extracts such as caffeine or ashwagandha in addition to marijuana. A new line of pills free of herbal extracts besides THC and CBN, a marijuana compound used in sleepy-time products, will likely replace the Midnight line, according to Barsoom, who says the Midnight mishaps will have "no effect on any other 1906 products or experiences," and notes that he company is not facing any legal action at this time.
The MED encourages anyone who feels adverse health effects after using Midnight products to report their experiences.
"Consumers who experience adverse health effects from consuming any marijuana product should seek medical attention immediately, report the event to the store from which they purchased the product, and report the event to the MED by submitting a MED Reporting Form," the memo concludes.