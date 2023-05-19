The Cannabis Golf League Doesn't Care About High Scores

The Cannabis Golf League is betting on green grass and high membership numbers this summer, when it will host its first big tournament as well as monthly matches.
Founded in 2019 by Shannon Kaygi as a way to hang out with her friends in the cannabis space, the Cannabis Golf League started as an informal weekly round of golf and networking. "I thought it was going to last one season, but four years later it's still going," Kaygi says. "We all know the saying 'Deals are made on the golf course,' but when you spend four hours with someone, it really does create something between you. I'm pretty sure that deals have been made in our games, but we mostly care about having fun and bridging gaps."
She quickly realized that the Cannabis Golf League could become more than a weekly calendar invite, though, and partnered with her friend and golfing buddy Evan Patterson, a marijuana industry veteran, to turn the loose rounds into more of a group that would have broader appeal outside of the pot industry — but without killing the fun.
"Trust me, we have a good time," says Patterson, who calls himself a "golf liaison" for new members, whether that means teaching the rules of the game or helping them reach the right cruising altitude. "But the etiquette is there. Nobody is sitting down on the green because they ate too big of an edible."
Now the Cannabis Golf League is a monthly gathering organized with the help of the City of Denver, which doesn't allow marijuana use on public or city-owned property. But there are a lot of rules that aren't enforced at golf courses, and the city is fully aware of who's hosting these games at municipal courses such as Kennedy, Overland and Willis Case, according to Kaygi and Patterson.
"There are a lot of ways to incorporate cannabis without having a dab bar at the turn. We know how to have fun, but nobody is being an idiot out there. We've never had any issues," Kaygi says, adding that a round with the Cannabis Golf League is much calmer than most alcohol-fueled foursomes on the course.
Fossil Trace Golf Course in Golden, where marijuana use will be allowed outside of the closet, since the course is privately owned. It will be a big step for the Cannabis Golf League, which is trying to appeal to recreational golfers who don't work in the marijuana trade, too.
"COVID was big for us. It was one of the only things to do during the pandemic, and people found out how fun this game is," Patterson says.
Patterson has been using social media and golf memes (an underrated aspect of the game) to grow the Cannabis Golf League's online presence, but he and Kaygi want to be cautious with how they advertise the group because of local and state laws surrounding marijuana events.
The Fossil Trace match is open to anyone 21-and-up who registers in time, and could serve as a template for future events that incorporate marijuana use, according to Kaygi and Patterson. They're playing it safer for their big tournament that will cap off the season, however, hosting the match at the public Willis Case Golf Course in Denver in September.
Monthly Cannabis Golf League matches usually max out at 32 people, Kaygi says, but the Willis Case Tournament has 124 playing spots as well as cannabis brand sponsors and prizes.
"The plan is to hopefully create these communities elsewhere, maybe in other states. We also want to help local business owners meet each other, or introduce Denver cannabis consultants to multi-state operators. Those are some big dreams, but it's been fun so far," Patterson says. "We've had players join the league who live as far away as Maryland."
The Cannabis Golf League's first match took place on May 18, but slots are still available for monthly matches in June, July and August, as well as the Cannabis Golf League's big Buds N' Birdies tournament at Willis Case on September 7.