LucidMood, One of Legal Pot's First Terpene-Focused Brands, Agrees to Acquisition Offer

LucidMood, one of the Colorado marijuana industry's first brands to focus on terpenes, has agreed to an acquisition offer from Palmer Jane, Inc.
Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Founded in 2015 as a vape company, LucidMood was an early commercial adopter of terpenes, which are compounds responsible for a plant's smell and flavor. The company mixes certain ratios of terpenes and cannabis oil to reach desired physical or mental effects from vaping.
Currently sold in about sixty dispensaries across Colorado, LucidMood never took over the retail pot market, but Loveland-based Palmer Jane believes in the mood-specific brand's potential.
LucidMood's pre-filled vape pens and cartridges target relaxation, sociability and other daily moods, with names such as Luminous, Loving, Lively, Luscious and Lullaby. Palmer Jane co-founders Katharine Leonard and Holly Prohs plan to expand the brand by offering an online ordering option for local pick-up and delivery in Denver, as well as hemp-derived CBD versions of LucidMood products for delivery nationwide.
“We’re really excited to serve all different types of customers, regardless of their geographic location, and still offer them these five signature moods that allow them to tackle different parts of their day,” Prohs says of the upcoming hemp product launch.
Leonard and Prohs say the product line initially caught their attention because of its focus on overall wellness rather than solely identifying as recreational or medicinal. As a mother, Leonard wants her cannabis consumption to be straight to the point.
“LucidMood has honestly just been a game-changer for me,” Leonard says. “It offers that ability to enhance your mood without clouding your mind.”
Palmer Jane also plans to release drink mixes and edibles starting with more cannabinoid combinations, including cannabigerol (CBG) and cannabinol (CBN) in the second quarter of this year. To get the word out about the new products, Leonard intends to host more dispensary pop-up events and to work closely with local budtenders.
Palmer Jane will update LucidMood's stylistic elements, as well, according to Prohs, with plans for product imagery that's more adventurous, fashionable and cultural.
