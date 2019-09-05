 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Ask a Stoner: When Can We Buy Mushrooms at Dispensaries?
Westword

Ask a Stoner: When Can We Buy Mushrooms at Dispensaries?

Herbert Fuego | September 5, 2019 | 5:57am
AA

Dear Stoner: When can we start buying mushrooms in dispensaries?
Felipe

Dear Felipe: Although Denver and Oakland recently decriminalized magic mushrooms — or their psychedelic compound, psilocybin — you and every other drug-doer out there should know that decriminalization and legalization are far from the same. Legalization denotes some set of legal rights and regulations, while decriminalization just means that law enforcement won’t be placing a priority on, or putting any finances toward, arresting and prosecuting you for a certain action, like possessing magic mushrooms. And only Denver — nowhere else in Colorado — has decriminalized mushrooms. It would take a ballot measure and approval of Colorado voters to legalize them like cannabis.

Ask a Stoner: When Can We Buy Mushrooms at Dispensaries?EXPAND
Anthony Camera

However, Denver’s decision to decriminalize cannabis in 2005 was an integral first step in the state’s approval of recreational pot, so you’re not entirely batshit for thinking this could happen. The Food and Drug Administration has fast-tracked production of a psilocybin-based drug to treat depression, while a Denver coffee roaster announced plans to produce psilocybin-infused coffee if it can get FDA or state approval. Maybe you’ll have the last laugh in the next decade or so.

Marijuana Deals Near You

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >