Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: What's a Good Tip for Marijuana Deliveries?

March 22, 2022 7:35AM

Ask a Stoner: What's a Good Tip for Marijuana Deliveries?
Westword
Dear Stoner: What’s a good tip for weed delivery? Is it supposed to be the same as food delivery?
Robe

Dear Robe: In the taxable world of food delivery, tips are expected to be 10 to 20 percent of the price, but most cannabis users are accustomed to getting weed delivered from dealers who don’t expect much extra (other than lingering in your living room for far too long). Dispensary orders usually cost more than pizza or Chinese food, too, so tipping 20 percent for a $220 ounce — on top of 26 percent in dispensary sales taxes — probably sounds heavy. Based on conversations with three Denver marijuana delivery services, customers agree.
click to enlarge Doobba co-founder Ari Cohen (right) makes Denver's first legal marijuana delivery on August 19, 2021. - COURTESY OF DOOBBA
Doobba co-founder Ari Cohen (right) makes Denver's first legal marijuana delivery on August 19, 2021.
Courtesy of Doobba
Cannabis delivery drivers experience a wide range in tips, with many receiving none at all. Delivery fees and cannabis taxes hurt tipping enthusiasm, according to ABC Delivery, while Doobba says customers aren’t even sure they’re legally allowed to tip for weed delivery (you are). ABC and Doobba drivers generally get a $5 to $10 tip per stop, while FlyHi’s drivers average a slightly higher $10 to $15, according to the respective companies. I suggest 10 to 20 percent of the purchase price or $15, whichever is higher, but I’m open to suggestions.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation