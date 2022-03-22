Ask a Stoner: What's a Good Tip for Marijuana Deliveries?

Dear Stoner: What’s a good tip for weed delivery? Is it supposed to be the same as food delivery?
Robe
Dear Robe: In the taxable world of food delivery, tips are expected to be 10 to 20 percent of the price, but most cannabis users are accustomed to getting weed delivered from dealers who don’t expect much extra (other than lingering in your living room for far too long). Dispensary orders usually cost more than pizza or Chinese food, too, so tipping 20 percent for a $220 ounce — on top of 26 percent in dispensary sales taxes — probably sounds heavy. Based on conversations with three Denver marijuana delivery services, customers agree.
Doobba says customers aren’t even sure they’re legally allowed to tip for weed delivery (you are). ABC and Doobba drivers generally get a $5 to $10 tip per stop, while FlyHi’s drivers average a slightly higher $10 to $15, according to the respective companies. I suggest 10 to 20 percent of the purchase price or $15, whichever is higher, but I’m open to suggestions.
