Navigation
Support Us
Search

Business

South Denver Dispensary Moving Into Historic Former Firehouse

Pretty soon, the historic building will be dishing out fire of its own.
July 27, 2023
A 1916 photo of 600 South Broadway during the building's days as a Denver Fire Department station.
A 1916 photo of 600 South Broadway during the building's days as a Denver Fire Department station. Denver Public Library
Share this:
The Center dispensary is planning a move from its longtime home at 6853 Leetsdale Drive in southeast Denver to a new location with a hotter history.

More than 130 years ago, a volunteer fire station was hastily built at 600 South Broadway by the Vaughn Hose Company, according to the Denver firefighter historians at 5280Fire.com. After a demolition in the 1890s (Denverites were complaining about eyesores in their neighborhoods back then, too), the brick building that stands at the address today was erected. The City of Denver annexed the building a few years later and dubbed it Denver Firehouse #13.

The fire station operated in that location until the mid-1970s, when it moved to a new home on South Yosemite Street. The 600 South Broadway building has since housed a variety of businesses, most recently a marketing firm, but soon the former fire station will once again be dealing in smoke.

The Center ownership paid $3 million in June for the property at South Broadway and West Center Avenue, according to the dispensary group's real estate representative, with management hoping to be open and operating by mid-September. There's a lot of excitement around the move, says director of operations Cory Lewis, but some sadness, too.

"Our old customers are really important to us," he says. "Our new building is beautiful and it's in a good location, but it's sort of terrifying, too. Any time you have to rebuild or move your clientele base, especially with the industry in the state it's in, you don't know what you're going to get."
click to enlarge
The Center will move from 6853 Leetsdale Drive to 600 South Broadway, which is now considered a historic building in Denver.
Thomas Mitchell
The Center opened on Leetsdale in 2014 as Wellness Center of the Rockies, but ownership changed the name and rebranded in 2021. The rebrand and move into a new building are both part of the company's strategy to stay competitive during a sustained recession in Colorado's marijuana industry, according to Lewis. Those plans also include "hitting the streets" by having more of a presence at marijuana and community events, and creating stronger relationships with popular flower brands such as Antero Sciences, Indico and Locol Love.

"Our own products from our grow are good, but we haven't had the money to invest into infrastructure yet. We're transitioning our approach and mentality as a dispensary by relying less on our own product and more on relationships with brands that carry a high-quality reputation across the state," Lewis explains. "We've always wanted to expand. When we were doing well, it was hard because the the entire industry was doing well, so it was hard to find a new location in Denver. Well, actually, it's still very hard to find a location in Denver."

New dispensary licenses in Denver are reserved for applicants who qualify under a social equity designation intended to prioritize business owners from communities that were impacted by the drug war. However, dispensaries that are already in operation can still apply for a license transfer to a new location. The Center's transfer request was approved by the Denver Department of Excise & Licenses earlier this summer, but there is still interior work to finish and a few city inspections to pass, Lewis says.

Expansion was always in the Center's business plans, but a recent downturn in dispensary sales across the state turned expansion into moving — not that moving is any easier, he contends.

"It's a dope building," he says. "There was a desire to attract new clientele, but it's going to be tough to leave. To survive, we need people who are willing to spend more, and disposable income is tight where we're at. When food, gas, rent and everything else goes up, weed goes by the wayside. We hope we can retain as many customers as possible, but the move will be tough."

In addition to serving recreational customers, Lewis notes, the Center's new dispensary will retain its medical license, and hopes to retain former patient shoppers.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell

Trending

Pot-Smoking Competitors Burn Through Bowls at the Bong-A-Thon

Events

Pot-Smoking Competitors Burn Through Bowls at the Bong-A-Thon

By Jacqueline Collins and Thomas Mitchell
Denver Wants Marijuana Grows to Be Less Stinky

Business

Denver Wants Marijuana Grows to Be Less Stinky

By Thomas Mitchell
Why Colorado Tokers Love Devil Driver

Strain Reviews

Why Colorado Tokers Love Devil Driver

By Herbert Fuego
When Did Pre-Rolled Joints Become Good?

Ask a Stoner

When Did Pre-Rolled Joints Become Good?

By Herbert Fuego
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation