Ask a Stoner: Do Edibles Made With Distillate Feel Different?

Dear Stoner:
Do edibles made with THC distillate make you feel different than edibles made with other forms of cannabis extract? My stomach feels better in a way I can’t describe when they’re made with cannabutter.
Bick
Dear Bick:
Research has shown that we react differently to isolated cannabinoids, such as THC distillate, than we do to a full spectrum of cannabinoids (THC, CBD, etc.), terpenes and other extracted plant compounds. Full-spectrum extracts
and isolated extracts have different medical benefits, with the entourage-effect theory
based on the thought that the right combinations of cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids can have stronger medical benefits in the long term than isolated THC or CBD.
THC distillate
doesn’t have other cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids as would a rosin-made edible or even products made with butane hash oil or cannabutter, which have a broader extraction process. All of those different compounds undoubtedly affect your high, though that differs from person to person. I find myself having a more sedated body and stronger munchies when eating edibles made with cannabutter or rosin, while distillate edibles leave me more energetic but not lasting as long. This is all anecdotal, mind you, but I’ve heard similar accounts from other regular users.
