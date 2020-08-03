Cannabis Calendar: Expunging Past Cannabis Crimes

There are plenty of activities to burn in our Cannabis Calendar, with a hemp-weaving class, stoned comedy session and ganja spa getaway all taking place in August, as well as an expungement clinic for former low-level pot offenders. Here are the details:

Institute of Cannabis Research Conference

Tuesday, August 11, through Wednesday, August 12

Colorado State University-Pueblo's annual Institute of Cannabis Research Conference is going online this year, with two days of conversations and presentations about cannabis and hemp science, public policy, social health effects, media and more all available to view on the web. Register to attend with CSU Pueblo.

Woven Hemp Sleeve Workshop

Wednesday, August 12, 2 to 5 p.m.

The Lyons Farmette

4121 Ute Highway, Lyons

Whether you're drinking a cold beer, seltzer or soda pop, everyone needs a good koozie during summer time. With Anne Weil, you can make your own — out of hemp! For $70, the needling author will guide you through a three-hour weaving class where you can make your own hemp glass sleeves, a technique that can be applied to bowls, baskets and other containers. You can also bring your own supplies and participate for $45.

Gateway Show

Thursday, August 20, 7:30 to 9 p.m

Loonees Comedy Corner

1305 North Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs

Think everything is funnier while high? Watch local standup comedians take the stage, then watch them take the stage once more — after they go to an undisclosed location to get absolutely baked. Sometimes they're better, sometimes they're worse, but it's always entertaining. Tickets (21+) are $20 to $30; no cannabis use is allowed at the venue.

Cannabis Expungement Clinic

Saturday, August 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lightshade, Native Roots, Terrapin Care Station and cannabis law firm Vicente Sederberg have partnered with the Color of Cannabis to hold a free expungement clinic for former cannabis offenders. Those with low-level cannabis charges in Colorado could be eligible for the online clinic, in which attorneys will be paired one-on-one with participants for consultations. Have your case number and any other pertinent information handy when registering.

Women's Ganja Yoga Spa

Thursday, August 27, through Sunday, August 30

Lazy RB Ranch

2649 Grand County Road 83, Winter Park

The sixth annual women's retreat of self-care is going to Winter Park, with three and a half days full of yoga, meditation, massage, hot springs, personal workshops and cannabis. Lodging, meals (including one cannabis-infused dinner), classes and cannabis are included with the registration cost, which ranges from $949 to $1,099 depending on the size of your accommodations. Find out more on Eventbrite (21+).



Ongoing Events

Hemp Fact Fridays

Fridays, 10 a.m.

Hosted by CBD company Cherry Blossom CBD, these weekly online gatherings cover hemp and CBD FAQs for new and novice users. Future chats include subjects like oral and sublingual CBD ingestion, hemp extract varieties and proper CBD topical use. Find out more on Cherry Blossom's Facebook page.

International Church of Cannabis Community Nights

Wednesdays and Sundays

Elevationists, rejoice: Your church hasn't left you high and dry, despite shutting down in-person services for the moment. Until the demand is gone, International Church of Cannabis co-founder Lee Molloy will host online services every Sunday night, with regular community and movie nights on Wednesdays. For those who aren't members and are already receiving the email invitations, register for free with the church online and learn how to use Zoom, the church's video-conferencing app of choice; you can watch from the sidelines on Facebook.



Know of more marijuana events? Send information to marijuana@westword.com.