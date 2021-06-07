Cannabis Calendar: Dabs and Dishes

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Get out and get lit with the help of this week's Cannabis Calendar, which is full of fun times at Mason Jar's latest marijuana-pairing dinner party in Boulder County, CannaVenture's upcoming hike or one of several cannabis-friendly yoga sessions. Learn more about the fun and other adventures below.

Mason Jar Unpacked

Wednesday, June 9

Boulder location shared after registration

Mason Jar is back on location, hosting its first in-person cannabis and dinner party since the pandemic hit. The Farm Express dispensary will provide curated cannabis goodies, which will be paired with various dishes throughout the night. Food will be served from Moxie Bread Co., with Liquid Death Mountain Sparkling Spring Water and Upslope Brewing Co. providing the beverages, and Leftover Salmon's Andy Thorn (plus a special guest) will play live music throughout the night. Streaming and takeout options are available for those who want to party at home. Find more information and tickets at the Mason Jar website.

Flower Powered Yoga and Meditation

Saturday, June 12, 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.

Fort Greene

321 East 45th Avenue

Hang out with instructors Laura Murphy and Austin Dempers. who will lead a class of "movement, meditation, cannabis and wild botanicals," focusing on the responsible consumption and dosage needed to reach the highest form of wellness. There will be a custom blend of cannabis and CBD products available for attendees, who will then take part in Dempers and Murphy's yoga hour. Tickets (21+) are $25 on Eventbrite.

CannaVenture Hike

Saturday, June 12, 1 to 6 p.m.

South Chicago Creek

Mount Evans Wilderness

Pot-friendly hiking group CannaVenture is going to Mount Evans Wilderness for its next gathering, inviting anyone 21+ and game for a five-mile hike to join. Just remember: Public pot consumption is illegal in Colorado, so attendees will consume at their own risk. Reserve a spot, find more information on the area and get GPS and driving directions to the trail here.

Pride & Equity Social

Saturday, June 12, 3 to 7:30 p.m.

This virtual online session features a long list of networking, storytelling and workshop sessions, as well as live musical performances and open conversations between speakers. The majority of the schedule focuses on social equity and inclusivity issues in the legal cannabis space, with 4/20 and cooking sessions taking place, also. Register and learn more with Tokeativity.

Sunrise Summer Saturday

Saturday, June 26, 8 to 10 a.m.

Color Up

1448 West Cedar Avenue

Enjoy free music, dancing, CBD and meditation at CBD hub Color Up during various Saturdays this summer. After a quick product presentation, there will be a DJ performance, followed by a fifteen-minute yoga session and an hour of dancing. Attendees can check out a crystal booth and receive a complimentary Color Up product before leaving. Learn more about the gathering on the event's web page.

Ongoing:

Monday Mood and Movement

Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Urban Sanctuary

2745 Welton Street

Five Points yoga studio Urban Sanctuary is back hosting cannabis-friendly yoga sessions. The smoking sessions take place after arrival (bring your own bud), with attendees then taking part in 108 rounds of mantra, silent meditation and hatha yoga flow. Tickets (21+) are $25 on Eventbrite.

Know of more marijuana events? Send information to marijuana@westword.com.