Marijuana-Friendly Halloween Parties in Denver

The Marijuana Mansion, an old house with a haunted past and skunky future, kicks off the weekend with ghost tours and a private party, and cannabis lounges and private venues around town will stay on course with 4/20-friendly painting classes, costume contests and terp-or-treat parties.
Here are our favorite marijuana-themed Halloween events:
Haunted Marijuana Mansion Experience
Through October
Marijuana Mansion
1244 Grant Street
Denver's haunted pot-themed mansion is opening its doors for Halloween tours all month, allowing guests to learn more about the home's ghastly past as they check out the renovated and photo-worthy rooms. Thirty- and sixty-minute tours are available for $35 and $60, respectively; no smoking is allowed at the home during the tours. Learn more on the mansion's website.
HighTime Horror
Friday, October 29, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Marijuana Mansion
1244 Grant Street
Want to experience the real thing at the Marijuana Mansion? Sign up for the HighTime Horror Halloween party, a private four-hour extravaganza featuring infused hors d'oeuvres, bloody-mosas, giveaways and a $420 costume contest. Guests (21+) can bring their own cannabis and alcohol; tickets are $55 each. Hurry up, though, because tickets sales close Thursday, October 27.
Hemp-O-Ween Putting Challenge
Saturday, October 30, 8 to 10 a.m.
Indian Peaks Golf Course
2300 Indian Peaks Trail, Lafayette
Hosted by the U.S. Hemp Brokerage and iHemp Manufacturing, this putting contest will split $1,000 between first-, second- and third-place finishers, as well as bestow a hemp gift basket on each person to place and present a hemp-wood putter to the winner. Colorado Department of Agriculture compliance specialist Margaret Foderaro will host a presentation about economic development and international trade in the state's hemp industry after the putting, with an afternoon barbecue and Halloween party at the Hemp Brokerage at the end of the day. Entry into the challenge is $50.
Tokes & Brushstrokes: Halloween Edition
Saturday, October 30, 3 to 5:30 p.m.
The Coffee Joint
1130 Yuma Court
Don't let your creativity end at your costume this year. Before Halloween, dress up and go to the Coffee Joint, Denver's only licensed pot lounge, for a spooky, pot-friendly painting class. For $49.99 ($69 the day of), Tokes & Brushstrokes students will receive instruction and painting supplies, but anyone wanting to consume cannabis must bring their own, as well as a vaporizer or dab rig (no smoking is allowed at the Coffee Joint). The winner of the costume contest receives a free pass to a future painting class and a mystery prize. Find out more and buy tickets (21+) on Eventbrite.
Cannabis Halloween Flower Power Party
Saturday, October 30, 7 to 9 p.m.
Urban Sanctuary
2745 Welton Street
Five Points yoga and healing studio Urban Sanctuary has been offering cannabis-friendly yoga and other meditative and healing sessions for years now, but the building's owner wants to sell the property. Urban Sanctuary has been given until July to raise the $580,000 needed to buy it, so owner Ali Duncan is holding a pot-friendly fundraiser party to raise money. The Cannabis Halloween Flower Power Party will include cannabis yoga, snacks, a costume party and samples from 1906 New Highs edibles and Lemonnade dispensary; all proceeds go toward the building-purchase campaign, which you can check out on GoFundMe. Register to attend the party (21+) here.
Golden Meds Halloween Party
Saturday, October 30, 7 to 11 p.m.
Tetra 9 Lounge
3039 Walnut Street
Golden Meds dispensaries are throwing a pot-friendly Halloween party at private cannabis club Tetra 9, where you can get down and toke up in your best costume — and do bring your best, because winners of the costume contest get a chance to win two free tickets to a Denver Broncos game, glassware and other goodies. Register to attend the party (21+) with Tetra 9, which will include a day pass to the club after you request an invite. Passes are free if you wear a costume, and $10 each for average Joes.
Terp or Treat Masquerade Mansion Party
Sunday, October 31, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
La Mansión
1439 Franklin Street
Hosted by the Cannabis Connoisseur Coalition, this private Halloween party will have a live DJ, art exhibits, door prizes and giveaways, a cannabis cup award ceremony and, of course, a dab bar. Learn more and request an invite (21+) with the Cannabis Connoisseur Coalition for $71.
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Saturday, November 6, 9 to 11:30 p.m.
International Church of Cannabis
400 South Logan Street
Can't shake the horror bug after Halloween ends? The International Church of Cannabis is teaming up with Unconventional Conventionalists less than a week later for a live performance of everyone's favorite interactive horror show. Prop bags are available, and the church suggests you come dressed up as your favorite Rocky Horror Picture Show character for more fun. Tickets start at $20, with $30 VIP options available. (Pro tip: Although the church doesn't typically allow pot use indoors, organizers aren't very nosy about what you do in the parking lot.)