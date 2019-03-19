Measure Your Green Thumb in This Home-Growing Competition

Are you one of those people who's too good for everyone else's weed? Do you think dispensary buds taste like booty? Maybe it's time to grow off or shut up.

Previously reserved for licensed contestants in the commercial cannabis world, the Grow-Off has recently branched out to include Colorado home-growers, to determine just how good Gary's basement buds really are. As with the commercial competition, participating home-growers receive clones bearing the same mystery genetics, and have several months to cultivate the strain in hopes of attaining the best potency and terpenes (compounds in plants responsible for smell and flavor). Yield will be recorded but not counted in the competition.

Grow-Off founders Jake Browne and Samantha Taylor say they'd wanted to include home-growers in the competition from the start, but couldn't find a cannabis testing lab to analyze terpenes from unlicensed cultivations. Once The Good Lab began testing terpenes from home-grows, though, the now-engaged duo began setting up the expanded contest.