Ranking Marijuana Industry Jobs by Paycheck

The legal marijuana industry is booming, according to a new report from one of commercial pot's largest job recruiters. But which jobs are paying the most?

In a recent analysis of the marijuana industry's job and salary rates, Vangst, the self-proclaimed "Monster.com of the cannabis industry," says it expects pot industry employment to see an annual growth of 220 percent in 2019. Using previously compiled data and a survey of over 1,200 marijuana companies, Vangst reports that salaries at licensed pot businesses (those directly touching the plant) grew over 16 percent in 2018, with industry job listings increasing by nearly 700 percent during a seven-month period between January and August.

With medical and retail marijuana continuing to spread across the country, Vangst sees a lot of opportunity for those trying to jump into an emerging industry. However, those starting on the ground floor should be prepared to pay for their own health insurance. According to Vangst, only 46 percent of pot companies offer medical, dental and vision insurance, while 21 percent don't provide any employee benefits at all.