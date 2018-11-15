 


You can have CBD-infused coffee, food and even massage oils.
You can have CBD-infused coffee, food and even massage oils.
Jacqueline Collins

Marijuana Massages: Thirteen Denver Area Spas With CBD Treatments

Thomas Mitchell | November 15, 2018 | 8:54am
From their start as a side gig for medical marijuana dispensaries that needed to fill space, cannabis-infused massages are still somewhat rare in town. But that's changing as the infusion of lotions and oils with cannabinoids shows potential for treating body pains and skin disorders. The rising popularity of CBD has made pot pampering even more prevalent.

Over a dozen masseuses and spas in the Denver area offer a CBD massage package, with customers looking for help with everything from nerve pain to aches after a rough day on the ski slopes. Some masseuses will even make home and hospital visits if mobility is a challenge. Another pro tip: If you prefer THC-infused lotion, call ahead and ask if you can bring your own; masseuses can't provide you with THC products, but they might apply them.

Here are thirteen businesses around Denver that provide CBD-infused massages:

Back in a Flash
1940 Pennsylvania Street
720-459-8934
backinaflashnow.com

Primal Therapeutics
Mobile
719-429-7651
cannabismassagecolorado.com

Peace of Mind Massage
1249 South Pearl Street
303-881-5533
denverpeaceofmindmassage.com

Elixir Mind Body Massage
1518 Wazee Street, Suite A
303-571-4455
elixirmindbodymassage.com

Behr Bodywork
1820 East Colfax Avenue
303-358-4204
behrbodywork.com

LoDo Massage Studio
3101 Walnut Street, 720-360-0035
3450 West 32nd Avenue, 720-999-3336
lodomassagestudio.com

Parker Med Spa provides CBD massages for the south Denver suburbs.
Parker Med Spa provides CBD massages for the south Denver suburbs.
Google Maps

Releaf Massage and Wellness
Mobile
720-257-1792
releaf-massage-and-wellness.business.site

True Bliss Massage & Reiki
738 East 18th Avenue
720-440-2067
trueblissmassage.com

Renew Massage Studio
221 South Clarkson Street, Suite 200
303-990-0841
renewmassagestudio.com

Compassion Massage Therapy Denver
Mobile
720-732-7865
compassionmassagedenver.com

Mountain Serenity Massage & Wellness
5742 South Netherland Street, Centennial
720-739-0140
mtserenitymassage.com

Phyto Therapeutic Healing Center
11059 East Bethany Drive, Suite 108, Aurora
720-818-0132
phytotherapeuticcbd.com

Parker Med Spa
303-841-8780
19767 East Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker
parkermedspa.com

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

