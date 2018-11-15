Marijuana Massages: Thirteen Denver Area Spas With CBD Treatments

From their start as a side gig for medical marijuana dispensaries that needed to fill space, cannabis-infused massages are still somewhat rare in town. But that's changing as the infusion of lotions and oils with cannabinoids shows potential for treating body pains and skin disorders. The rising popularity of CBD has made pot pampering even more prevalent.

Over a dozen masseuses and spas in the Denver area offer a CBD massage package, with customers looking for help with everything from nerve pain to aches after a rough day on the ski slopes. Some masseuses will even make home and hospital visits if mobility is a challenge. Another pro tip: If you prefer THC-infused lotion, call ahead and ask if you can bring your own; masseuses can't provide you with THC products, but they might apply them.