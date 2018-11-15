Marijuana Massages: Thirteen Denver Area Spas With CBD Treatments

From their start as a side gig for medical marijuana dispensaries that needed to fill space, cannabis-infused massages are still somewhat rare in town. But that's changing as the infusion of lotions and oils with cannabinoids shows potential for treating body pains and skin disorders. The rising popularity of CBD has made pot pampering even more prevalent.
Over a dozen masseuses and spas in the Denver area offer a CBD massage package, with customers looking for help with everything from nerve pain to aches after a rough day on the ski slopes. Some masseuses will even make home and hospital visits if mobility is a challenge. Another pro tip: If you prefer THC-infused lotion, call ahead and ask if you can bring your own; masseuses can't provide you with THC products, but they might apply them.
Here are thirteen businesses around Denver that provide CBD-infused massages:
Back in a Flash
1940 Pennsylvania Street
720-459-8934
backinaflashnow.com
Primal Therapeutics
Mobile
719-429-7651
cannabismassagecolorado.com
Peace of Mind Massage
1249 South Pearl Street
303-881-5533
denverpeaceofmindmassage.com
Elixir Mind Body Massage
1518 Wazee Street, Suite A
303-571-4455
elixirmindbodymassage.com
Behr Bodywork
1820 East Colfax Avenue
303-358-4204
behrbodywork.com
LoDo Massage Studio
3101 Walnut Street, 720-360-0035
3450 West 32nd Avenue, 720-999-3336
lodomassagestudio.com
Releaf Massage and Wellness
Mobile
720-257-1792
releaf-massage-and-wellness.business.site
True Bliss Massage & Reiki
738 East 18th Avenue
720-440-2067
trueblissmassage.com
Renew Massage Studio
221 South Clarkson Street, Suite 200
303-990-0841
renewmassagestudio.com
Compassion Massage Therapy Denver
Mobile
720-732-7865
compassionmassagedenver.com
Mountain Serenity Massage & Wellness
5742 South Netherland Street, Centennial
720-739-0140
mtserenitymassage.com
Phyto Therapeutic Healing Center
11059 East Bethany Drive, Suite 108, Aurora
720-818-0132
phytotherapeuticcbd.com
Parker Med Spa
303-841-8780
19767 East Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker
parkermedspa.com
