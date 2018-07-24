Ask a Stoner: When Will Street Dealers' Inventories Improve?

Dear Stoner: Why don’t dealers carry more options or edibles? Or vape pens would be nice, even.

Stuck in Texas

Dear Texas: Sometimes it just depends on who you know or where you are. There are weed dealers in just about every corner of the world, but most of them are at the mercy of their suppliers — and suppliers in remote areas or prohibition states rarely have an extensive inventory.

Dispensaries have completely changed consumers' expectations for selection. Scott Lentz

Street dealers in states with legal pot or large metropolitan areas generally have at least three or four strains to choose from, and any good one carries a selection of concentrates and can include edibles upon request. Does that mean all street dealers will put in that much work? No, but that doesn’t mean a thorough pot dealer is hard to find if you live in the right place. Texas isn’t the most friendly state for cannabis at the moment, but the more its laws change in favor of legalization, the better your options will become, even on the black market.