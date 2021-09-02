Ask a Stoner: Is Denver Still Worth Visiting for Weed Tourists?

click to enlarge
Dear Stoner:
Denver has only one licensed consumption venue, but there are a handful of private marijuana lounges and tour companies.
Jacqueline Collins
I’m visiting Denver soon and was told I can’t really smoke weed anywhere and can’t get weed delivered to my hotel, either. Is that true? Why do cannabis people even bother visiting anymore?
Ryan
Dear Ryan:
Not exactly true, but for all intents and purposes for the average tourist? Sorta. Denver has only one licensed consumption business, a small hangout next to a dispensary
in an industrial neighborhood, and most hotels ban smoking of all kinds. There are a handful of private marijuana lounges and tour companies that will let you light up, but none of these businesses can advertise around town, and they rely more on word of mouth (and our list of places to smoke weed in Denver
). Luckily, they’ll let you sign up for a tour or one-day membership as long as you’re 21.
The no-delivery-to-hotels thing is true
and unfortunate: Only people who can prove they’re residents of a hotel — not guests — can order marijuana delivery. But why would you want to stay inside a hotel the whole time anyway? Get out, visit a dispensary and then tour the city — you’ll see why people continue to visit, and also see that it isn’t that hard to find a spot to consume your new souvenirs.
