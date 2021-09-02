Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Is Denver Still Worth Visiting for Weed Tourists?

September 2, 2021 5:55AM

Denver has only one licensed consumption venue, but there are a handful of private marijuana lounges and tour companies.
Denver has only one licensed consumption venue, but there are a handful of private marijuana lounges and tour companies. Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge Denver has only one licensed consumption venue, but there are a handful of private marijuana lounges and tour companies. - JACQUELINE COLLINS
Denver has only one licensed consumption venue, but there are a handful of private marijuana lounges and tour companies.
Jacqueline Collins
Dear Stoner: I’m visiting Denver soon and was told I can’t really smoke weed anywhere and can’t get weed delivered to my hotel, either. Is that true? Why do cannabis people even bother visiting anymore?
Ryan

Dear Ryan: Not exactly true, but for all intents and purposes for the average tourist? Sorta. Denver has only one licensed consumption business, a small hangout next to a dispensary in an industrial neighborhood, and most hotels ban smoking of all kinds. There are a handful of private marijuana lounges and tour companies that will let you light up, but none of these businesses can advertise around town, and they rely more on word of mouth (and our list of places to smoke weed in Denver). Luckily, they’ll let you sign up for a tour or one-day membership as long as you’re 21.

The no-delivery-to-hotels thing is true and unfortunate: Only people who can prove they’re residents of a hotel — not guests — can order marijuana delivery. But why would you want to stay inside a hotel the whole time anyway? Get out, visit a dispensary and then tour the city — you’ll see why people continue to visit, and also see that it isn’t that hard to find a spot to consume your new souvenirs.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation