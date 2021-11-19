Mercury Levels Flag Medical Marijuana Recall

According to a November 18 health and safety notice from the state Marijuana Enforcement Division, medical marijuana flower, shake or trim from First Class LLC tested positive for high levels of mercury, a toxic heavy metal found in plant soil or growing nutrients.
"Consumers who have these affected products in their possession should return them to the medical marijuana store where they were purchased for proper disposal. Consumers who experience adverse health effects from consuming the product should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the store from which they purchased the product," the recall reads.
First Class is a wholesale medical marijuana provider, according to the MED, and doesn't have a brand or dispensary attached to it; the recall didn't list stores where the marijuana was sold, either. However, all marijuana packages have labels bearing the license numbers for the facilities at which the plants were grown. The cultivation license number for First Class is 403-01609.
According to the MED, the recalled batches were harvested on dates ranging from June 13 to August 10, but marijuana is often sold months after harvesting.
This is the fourth heavy-metal recall since required testing began last year, according to the MED, but the first for mercury. Previous marijuana recalls for heavy metals involved arsenic, lead and cadmium.