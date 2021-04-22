Medical Marijuana Recalled in Colorado Springs

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Colorado marijuana and public-health regulators are recalling medical marijuana sold at Primal, a dispensary in Colorado Springs, after plant material failed multiple contamination tests. (Colorado Springs has only medical marijuana dispensaries; recreational stores have yet to be approved there.)

According to an April 19 health and safety notice from the state Marijuana Enforcement Division and Department of Public Health and Environment, marijuana cultivated and sold by Primal LLC tested positive for elevated levels of mold or yeast and lead, a heavy metal banned by the MED.

Heavy metals such as arsenic, nickel, lead, copper, mercury and cadmium can be found in growing nutrients and fertilizers used to enhance the yield and potency of marijuana. According to the National Institutes of Health, long-term exposure to heavy metals can lead to liver or kidney damage, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, heart abnormalities, a disrupted nervous system, anemia and more.

"Consumers with these affected products in their possession should return them to Primal LLC for proper disposal. Consumers who experience adverse health effects from consuming affected products should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the store from which they purchased the product," the recall reads.

According to the MED, the contaminated pot was harvested on December 27. That date appears on packaging, but the flower was likely sold at a later date, since it had to go through a drying, packaging and distribution process before reaching the dispensary. The medical marijuana cultivation facility number on packaging of all marijuana grown by Primal is 403-01652; here are the affected batch IDs:

Yeast and Mold Contaminated Harvest Batches:

SS, OZ, FM

Lead Contaminated Harvest Batches:

SS

Colorado didn't begin testing for heavy metals until 2020. According to the MED, some cultivation owners were having troubles with the testing procedures, but this is the third heavy metal recall since testing began; the first two involved arsenic and cadmium. Mold has been giving growers and dispensaries trouble at the testing lab since 2017, when the first mold recall in Colorado was issued.

Primal LLC did not respond to requests for comment.