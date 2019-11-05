Ask a Stoner: When Will Pot Delivery Save My Lazy Legs?

Dear Stoner: My car is currently stuck in the snow, and it’s too cold to walk a mile to the dispensary. When is delivery getting here?

Heidi

Dear Heidi: You’re going to have to keep driving or walking for your weed this winter, and likely one or two more, depending on where you live and whether you’re a medical patient. Colorado did legalize commercial cannabis delivery in 2019, but it won’t start until 2020, and even then, it will only affect a handful of towns and counties that choose to participate in a one-year pilot program for medical marijuana deliveries only.

Need weed delivered to your door? Soon, there will be an app for that. Jacqueline Collins

If there’s no dumpster fire during year one, then both medical and recreational delivery should become an option for municipalities across the state a year later, in 2021. But local governments can still ban cannabis delivery if they choose, and they must officially opt in before commercial delivery services can begin legally.

We haven’t yet heard which towns or counties will participate in the medical pilot program; until that’s announced, keep tabs on your local government.

