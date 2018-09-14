Seven New or Rare Strains Around Denver Worth Trying

Even the most dedicated stoners can get complacent, happily buying the same bag of Blue Dream or whatever's on sale at the time. But why not venture?

Colorado's cannabis growers were experimenting with new strains and manipulating desirable genetics long before legalization. Still, dispensaries have enabled strain migration and consumer education at a much faster level, and it's high time that consumers took advantage of it. While there's nothing wrong with sticking to the tried-and-true effects of Sour Diesel or Bubba Kush, here are seven new or rare strains that might change your toking routine.

Moroccan Girl Scout Cookies

Carried at Herbs4You, this backcross of Durban Poison and Girl Scout Cookies (a hybrid of Durban Poison and OG Kush) has become an office favorite at Westword, and one sniff will show you why. The heightened aromas of rubber and citrus add a welcome twist to the doughy, earthy notes that Cookies strains are known for, but the strain's OG influence makes it much less racy than Durban, which can be a roller coaster sativa for some.