Openings and Closings: New Dispensaries in Denver, Broomfield and Lakewood

Recent Dispensary Openings:

click to enlarge The Canna Cabanabus mobile marijuana lounge allows guests 21 and over to smoke their own weed once inside. Canna Cabanabus

Recent Dispensary Closings:

Recent Dispensary Name Change:



New mobile cannabis hospitality service:

New dispensaries have been popping up across the Denver area, including Bonnie Brae's first recreational store Silver Stem Fine Cannabis moved into the popular south Denver neighborhood early this month after a long and challenging route to city approval, but that's not the only noteworthy development on the dispensary scene. JARS Cannabis took over management of a former TweedLeaf location in June; once one of the state's larger independent chains, TweedLeaf was shut down by the Colorado Department of Revenue last year for unpaid sales taxes.Elite Cannabis, a sister dispensary chain to Golden Meds, has opened a new recreational store in north Denver. The Zenobia Street location was once a Firehouse Organics medical dispensary, but the building has been vacant for years since Firehouse shut down operations.Broomfield and Lakewood also have new dispensaries joining the fray, while a popular dispensary on south Broadway has a new name.On top of new dispensaries, Denver also has a new mobile marijuana-friendly lounge . Officially approved by the City of Denver last week, the Canna Cabanabus is now available for private events and tours, but will specialize in weddings, according to owner Alisha Gallegos. The Cabanabus's debut will be public, however, with appearances at First Friday in the Art District on Santa Fe on Friday, August 4; and at Taste of Colorado in Civic Center Park on Sunday, August 6.Find a handful of other new and closed dispensaries in Denver below:11640 Teller Street, Broomfield303-600-82694401 Zenobia Street720-550-8339965 South Colorado Boulevard720-596-4611 JARS Cannabis (formerly TweedLeaf)6299 Federal Boulevard303-954-05738420 West Colfax Boulevard, Lakewood303-238-12532231 East Ohio Avenue720-771-9866 Three Rivers Dispensary (formerly Top Shelf)135 South Broadway720-485-43538420 West Colfax Boulevard, Lakewood135 South Broadway(formerly Little Brown House)1995 South Broadway303-282-6206303-514-7009