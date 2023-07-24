Navigation
Openings and Closings: New Dispensaries in Denver, Broomfield and Lakewood

A new marijuana party bus is also open for business, while a popular dispensary on South Broadway has a new name.
July 24, 2023
Silver Stem's new dispensary at 2331 Ohio Avenue.
Silver Stem's new dispensary at 2331 Ohio Avenue. Thomas Mitchell
New dispensaries have been popping up across the Denver area, including Bonnie Brae's first recreational store.

Silver Stem Fine Cannabis moved into the popular south Denver neighborhood early this month after a long and challenging route to city approval, but that's not the only noteworthy development on the dispensary scene. JARS Cannabis took over management of a former TweedLeaf location in June; once one of the state's larger independent chains, TweedLeaf was shut down by the Colorado Department of Revenue last year for unpaid sales taxes.

Elite Cannabis, a sister dispensary chain to Golden Meds, has opened a new recreational store in north Denver. The Zenobia Street location was once a Firehouse Organics medical dispensary, but the building has been vacant for years since Firehouse shut down operations.

Broomfield and Lakewood also have new dispensaries joining the fray, while a popular dispensary on south Broadway has a new name.

On top of new dispensaries, Denver also has a new mobile marijuana-friendly lounge. Officially approved by the City of Denver last week, the Canna Cabanabus is now available for private events and tours, but will specialize in weddings, according to owner Alisha Gallegos. The Cabanabus's debut will be public, however, with appearances at First Friday in the Art District on Santa Fe on Friday, August 4; and at Taste of Colorado in Civic Center Park on Sunday, August 6.

Find a handful of other new and closed dispensaries in Denver below:

Recent Dispensary Openings:

Confidential Cannabis
11640 Teller Street, Broomfield
303-600-8269

Elite Cannabis
4401 Zenobia Street
720-550-8339

Fresh Cannabis
965 South Colorado Boulevard
720-596-4611

JARS Cannabis (formerly TweedLeaf)
6299 Federal Boulevard
303-954-0573

Rocky Mountain High
8420 West Colfax Boulevard, Lakewood
303-238-1253

Silver Stem Fine Cannabis
2231 East Ohio Avenue
720-771-9866

Three Rivers Dispensary (formerly Top Shelf)
135 South Broadway
720-485-4353
click to enlarge Purple marijuana party bus
The Canna Cabanabus mobile marijuana lounge allows guests 21 and over to smoke their own weed once inside.
Canna Cabanabus

Recent Dispensary Closings:

Good Meds
8420 West Colfax Boulevard, Lakewood

Top Shelf Dispensary
135 South Broadway

Recent Dispensary Name Change:

Reefer Madness (formerly Little Brown House)
1995 South Broadway
303-282-6206

New mobile cannabis hospitality service:

Canna Cabanabus
303-514-7009
[email protected]
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
