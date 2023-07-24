Openings and Closings: New Dispensaries in Denver, Broomfield and Lakewood

Silver Stem Fine Cannabis moved into the popular south Denver neighborhood early this month after a long and challenging route to city approval, but that's not the only noteworthy development on the dispensary scene. JARS Cannabis took over management of a former TweedLeaf location in June; once one of the state's larger independent chains, TweedLeaf was shut down by the Colorado Department of Revenue last year for unpaid sales taxes.
Elite Cannabis, a sister dispensary chain to Golden Meds, has opened a new recreational store in north Denver. The Zenobia Street location was once a Firehouse Organics medical dispensary, but the building has been vacant for years since Firehouse shut down operations.
Broomfield and Lakewood also have new dispensaries joining the fray, while a popular dispensary on south Broadway has a new name.
On top of new dispensaries, Denver also has a new mobile marijuana-friendly lounge. Officially approved by the City of Denver last week, the Canna Cabanabus is now available for private events and tours, but will specialize in weddings, according to owner Alisha Gallegos. The Cabanabus's debut will be public, however, with appearances at First Friday in the Art District on Santa Fe on Friday, August 4; and at Taste of Colorado in Civic Center Park on Sunday, August 6.
Find a handful of other new and closed dispensaries in Denver below:
Recent Dispensary Openings:Confidential Cannabis
11640 Teller Street, Broomfield
303-600-8269
Elite Cannabis
4401 Zenobia Street
720-550-8339
Fresh Cannabis
965 South Colorado Boulevard
720-596-4611
JARS Cannabis (formerly TweedLeaf)
6299 Federal Boulevard
303-954-0573
Rocky Mountain High
8420 West Colfax Boulevard, Lakewood
303-238-1253
Silver Stem Fine Cannabis
2231 East Ohio Avenue
720-771-9866
Three Rivers Dispensary (formerly Top Shelf)
135 South Broadway
720-485-4353
Recent Dispensary Closings:Good Meds
8420 West Colfax Boulevard, Lakewood
Top Shelf Dispensary
135 South Broadway
Recent Dispensary Name Change:
Reefer Madness (formerly Little Brown House)
1995 South Broadway
303-282-6206
New mobile cannabis hospitality service:Canna Cabanabus
303-514-7009
[email protected]