Nine Dispensaries Issue Mold Recall After State Tracking Error

Nine marijuana dispensaries in Colorado have issued recalls over mold and yeast concerns after a software error in the state Marijuana Enforcement Division's inventory tracking system displayed incorrect testing status, according to a November 22 announcement from the MED.

The MED, which regulates and enforces Colorado's pot industry, tracks every cannabis plant and product from seed to sale through METRC marijuana tracking software. According to the recall notice, a METRC software update conducted between October 21 and November 13 caused a glitch in the system, resulting in nine contaminated batches of marijuana flower and trim being sent to dispensaries around the state.

According to MED spokesperson Shannon Gray, the nine recalled batches of marijuana weren't the only batches of pot sent out during the time the glitch occurred, but they're the only incorrectly labeled batches of plant matter that actually failed testing of which the department is aware.

"Many of the licensees caught it themselves. It wasn't very widespread," Gray says, adding that she doesn't know of any other incorrectly labeled marijuana products that failed testing for mold, pesticides or other contaminants.

Here are the strain names of the failed marijuana products and the dispensaries that sold them, as well as the tracking number for each associated grow (which are on every marijuana product label sold at Colorado dispensaries):

Medical marijuana

TweedLeaf

1602 Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs

Failed strain: Blue Dream

Production number: 403-01850

Tweed Leaf

5495 North Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs

Failed strain: Blue Dream

Production number: 403-01850

Cross Genetics

4902 Smith Road, Denver

Failed strain: 9LB Hammer

Production number: 403-01657

Cross Genetics

440 West Evans Avenue, Denver

Failed strain: 9LB Hammer

Production number: 403-01657

Elevations

8270 Razorback Road

Failed strain: Super Lemon Haze

Production number: 403-01467

Recreational marijuana

Mighty Tree

2268 South Delaware Street, Denver

Failed strain: Ghost Cake Killah

Production number: 403-01657

Natural Alternatives For Health

6712 South College Avenue, Fort Collins

Failed strain: Grape Ape

Production number: 403R-01092

Doctors Garden

580 Main Street, Carbondale

Failed strain: Snowball

Production number: 403R-00182

Green Dragon

930 West Byers Place, Denver

Failed strain: Snowball Harvest

Production number: 403R-00182