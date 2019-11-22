Nine Dispensaries Issue Mold Recall After State Tracking Error

Nine marijuana dispensaries in Colorado have issued recalls over mold and yeast concerns after a software error in the state Marijuana Enforcement Division's inventory tracking system displayed incorrect testing status, according to a November 22 announcement from the MED.
The MED, which regulates and enforces Colorado's pot industry, tracks every cannabis plant and product from seed to sale through METRC marijuana tracking software. According to the recall notice, a METRC software update conducted between October 21 and November 13 caused a glitch in the system, resulting in nine contaminated batches of marijuana flower and trim being sent to dispensaries around the state.
According to MED spokesperson Shannon Gray, the nine recalled batches of marijuana weren't the only batches of pot sent out during the time the glitch occurred, but they're the only incorrectly labeled batches of plant matter that actually failed testing of which the department is aware.
"Many of the licensees caught it themselves. It wasn't very widespread," Gray says, adding that she doesn't know of any other incorrectly labeled marijuana products that failed testing for mold, pesticides or other contaminants.
Here are the strain names of the failed marijuana products and the dispensaries that sold them, as well as the tracking number for each associated grow (which are on every marijuana product label sold at Colorado dispensaries):
Medical marijuana
TweedLeaf
1602 Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs
Failed strain: Blue Dream
Production number: 403-01850
Tweed Leaf
5495 North Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs
Failed strain: Blue Dream
Production number: 403-01850
Cross Genetics
4902 Smith Road, Denver
Failed strain: 9LB Hammer
Production number: 403-01657
Cross Genetics
440 West Evans Avenue, Denver
Failed strain: 9LB Hammer
Production number: 403-01657
Elevations
8270 Razorback Road
Failed strain: Super Lemon Haze
Production number: 403-01467
Recreational marijuana
Mighty Tree
2268 South Delaware Street, Denver
Failed strain: Ghost Cake Killah
Production number: 403-01657
Natural Alternatives For Health
6712 South College Avenue, Fort Collins
Failed strain: Grape Ape
Production number: 403R-01092
Doctors Garden
580 Main Street, Carbondale
Failed strain: Snowball
Production number: 403R-00182
Green Dragon
930 West Byers Place, Denver
Failed strain: Snowball Harvest
Production number: 403R-00182
