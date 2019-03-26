Op-Ed: Epileptics, Please Raise Your Hands and Stand Together!

It's Purple Day, dedicated to epilepsy awareness. This is nice. You know people who have seizure disorders, or you may have them yourself. You won't talk about it, though. You won't talk because you're ashamed.

There is no shame here. Are we ashamed of breast cancer? No. We all want to end it. Epilepsy kills as many as breast cancer. When I've mentioned this to women, they say nothing. Nada. I speak from experience. Yes, I know men get breast cancer, too. Epilepsy isn't sexist or racist. It loves all.

Breast cancer gets attention, autism gets attention, and epilepsy does not. Epileptics, please raise your hands and stand together!