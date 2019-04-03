Why Colorado Tokers Love Pillow Factory

Dairy and I don't get along these days. Your boy can no longer have a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch before bed without later getting up at least twice, stricken by the dysentery. (If you're thinking about suggesting almond and soy milk, or whatever, just stop.) It took me some time — and more than a few sleepless nights — to realize the connection between milk and an upset stomach, and then I dropped dairy altogether...but not before significantly altering my sleeping schedule.

Evening naps and wide-awake nights had me yawning just as the sun was starting to come up again. I needed something that would help me fall asleep at 10 p.m. and stay asleep, and a jar labeled “Pillow Factory” looked like it might contain just the remedy.

Pillow Factory is an indica-leaning hybrid created by Colorado breeder Ethos Genetics, which crossed Black Fire and Mandarin Sunset, two potent strains with differing effects. Black Fire, a hybrid of Blackberry Kush and Fire OG, tends to be a nighttime strain, while Mandarin Sunset’s Herijuana and Skunk heritage causes a body high that can fall off a cliff at any moment. Their child is more of a creeper, sending waves of euphoric relaxation through the body and easing mental tension before snowballing into full-on sedation.