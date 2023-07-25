Pot-Smoking Competitors Burn Through Bowls at the Bong-A-Thon

A race of the highest caliber has been taking place in Colorado every summer for over four decades. But these competitors aren’t running, biking or rock climbing. They’re smoking weed. Lots of it.
Welcome to the Bong-A-Thon.
Held in a semi-secret mountain location to determine who has the fastest lungs in the Rockies, the Bong-A-Thon pits cannabis lovers against each other in a race to rip through one-gram bong hits. Last weekend's event included a couple of side shows as well, including solar bowling (lighting a hit with a magnifying glass instead of a lighter) and a wet T-shirt contest.
The Bong-A-Thon is excessive and a bit ridiculous, but it's also a testament to counterculture and really, really fun to watch. We've seen a joint-smoking gorilla, Goku hitting a bong
and a successful marriage proposal
at past Bong-A-Thons, and the 2023 edition was just as magical.
Westword
photographer Jacqueline Collins went to the competition and camp-out (no one was driving home) to capture the excitement on race day.
click to enlarge
Some contestants opted for a more environmental approach to lighting their bowls, like a magnifying glass.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
A friend of a competitor fans a bong hit to burn the flower faster.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Using two lighters at a time is common at the Bong-A-Thon.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
The Bong-A-Thon regularly includes a wet T-shirt contest.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
But the main attraction is always the bong race.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Getting high with a little help from friends is essential to Bong-A-Thon competitors.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
A referee lays down the rules before competitors began smoking at the Bong-A-Thon.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Even though the event was held outside, the tent still got hazy.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Bowls are loaded on a commercial scale at this smoke session.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge
Clearing out a hit at the Bong-A-Thon needs to be done quickly and efficiently.
Jacqueline Collins