Pot-Smoking Competitors Burn Through Bowls at the Bong-A-Thon

Put me in, coach. I'm ready to toke.
July 25, 2023
The Bong-A-Thon pits tokers against each other to see who can smoke through a one-gram bowl the fastest.
The Bong-A-Thon pits tokers against each other to see who can smoke through a one-gram bowl the fastest. Jacqueline Collins
A race of the highest caliber has been taking place in Colorado every summer for over four decades. But these competitors aren’t running, biking or rock climbing. They’re smoking weed. Lots of it.

Welcome to the Bong-A-Thon.

Held in a semi-secret mountain location to determine who has the fastest lungs in the Rockies, the Bong-A-Thon pits cannabis lovers against each other in a race to rip through one-gram bong hits. Last weekend's event included a couple of side shows as well, including solar bowling (lighting a hit with a magnifying glass instead of a lighter) and a wet T-shirt contest.

The Bong-A-Thon is excessive and a bit ridiculous, but it's also a testament to counterculture and really, really fun to watch. We've seen a joint-smoking gorilla, Goku hitting a bong and a successful marriage proposal at past Bong-A-Thons, and the 2023 edition was just as magical.

Westword photographer Jacqueline Collins went to the competition and camp-out (no one was driving home) to capture the excitement on race day.
click to enlarge A man takes a hit of cannabis with a magnifying glass
Some contestants opted for a more environmental approach to lighting their bowls, like a magnifying glass.
Jacqueline Collins

click to enlarge A woman smoking weed with friends
A friend of a competitor fans a bong hit to burn the flower faster.
Jacqueline Collins

click to enlarge A man takes a large hit from a bong
Using two lighters at a time is common at the Bong-A-Thon.
Jacqueline Collins

click to enlarge A woman participates in a wet t-shirt contest
The Bong-A-Thon regularly includes a wet T-shirt contest.
Jacqueline Collins

click to enlarge A woman in a bandana smokes weed from a bong
But the main attraction is always the bong race.
Jacqueline Collins

click to enlarge A man smokes weed from a bong with friends
Getting high with a little help from friends is essential to Bong-A-Thon competitors.
Jacqueline Collins

click to enlarge The ref of a weed-smoking competition lays out rules to participants
A referee lays down the rules before competitors began smoking at the Bong-A-Thon.
Jacqueline Collins

click to enlarge A man smokes weed in a competition
Even though the event was held outside, the tent still got hazy.
Jacqueline Collins

click to enlarge A woman in pink loads cannabis into a bong at a party
Bowls are loaded on a commercial scale at this smoke session.
Jacqueline Collins

click to enlarge A woman blows smoke in between hits from a bong
Clearing out a hit at the Bong-A-Thon needs to be done quickly and efficiently.
Jacqueline Collins
