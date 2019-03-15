Bomb Cyclone Ruins Dispensary's Opening Day, but Not the Plants

Putting up with the bomb cyclone's harsh conditions and power outages made March 13 a tough day for everyone. But how many of us happened to be opening the doors of a new business that day?

In a true perfect storm, the team behind Prima Cannabis Co. had chosen March 13 as opening day for its second dispensary in the area. And according to co-owner (and occasional Westword music contributor) Oakland Childers, power outages were just the start of Prima's troubles.

"We knew it wasn't going to be a good day, so we decided to open at 10 a.m. instead of 9 a.m., thinking that would give us some time to assess the weather and decide to stay open," he remembers. "Our Edgewater location went just fine, but we had all sorts of problems with the new location."